John Legend Expected to Appear as Witness in Upcoming L.A. Reid Sex Assault Trial

Music superstar John Legend is expected to appear as a witness in the upcoming sexual assault trial of music executive L.A. Reid, sources confirm.

Reid, a former Arista Records president, is accused of assaulting former vice president of A&R Drew Dixon in 2001. The trial is set to begin next week in Los Angeles.

Dixon, known for her advocacy for victims of powerful figures in the music industry, claims Reid assaulted her twice while she worked at Arista.

She also alleges that, when she rejected Reid's advances, her career suffered.

"He throttled my career," Dixon has said, noting that her professional path never fully recovered despite her work with major artists like Whitney Houston and Santana, Yahoo reported.

She further claims that Reid blocked the signing of John Legend as part of his retaliation. Reid has denied all allegations.

Legend's expected testimony is considered significant given his connection to Dixon's claims.

While details of what Legend may say in court have not been released, his involvement underscores the case's high-profile nature.

Dixon's fight for justice extends beyond this trial. She was a key advocate for the Adult Survivors Act, a special law that allows survivors to pursue charges for past crimes that would otherwise be blocked by the statute of limitations.

Through this act, Dixon and other alleged victims, including some of Diddy's accusers, have sought accountability from powerful industry figures.

Drew Dixon Accuses Russell Simmons of Rape

In addition to her claims against Reid, Dixon has also publicly accused Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons of rape.

According to PageSix, she later sued Simmons for defamation after he suggested in an interview that Dixon and other accusers were lying. Simmons has strongly denied those allegations.

The trial is expected to draw widespread media attention, not only because of the stature of those involved but also because it highlights ongoing concerns about sexual misconduct in the music industry.

Dixon's career, which once included working with some of the biggest names in music, has become a central part of a larger conversation about power, accountability, and survival in a notoriously male-dominated field.

Dixon has said that speaking out is about more than her own experience—it is about creating change in an industry where victims have often been silenced.