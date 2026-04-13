Sauce Walka's Crew Accused of Brutal Assault; Car Detailer Left Fighting for Life Over Unpaid Car Detail Job

An ordinary auto detailing job related to filming a music video by Houston rapper Sauce Walka has led to violent allegations, with a businessman from North Carolina accusing others of severely beating him and leaving him in fear of being killed for failing to pay.

Nathan Taylor, owner of Koa Pro Detail in Raleigh, said he was contacted for a last-minute assignment to prepare two vehicles for a video shoot. The job initially appeared standard, reflecting the importance of polished visuals in music production, according to reporting by AllHipHop.

Taylor described the situation as quickly deteriorating after he completed the work. He claims that instead of receiving payment, several individuals associated with the shoot surrounded him.

In recounting the moment the situation turned violent, Taylor said, "Everything went black for five to 10 seconds."

As reported by The NC Beat, Taylor claims the confrontation involved five to seven men and escalated when one allegedly struck him in the face with a weapon, causing him to lose consciousness briefly. He further alleges that the group continued to assault him while he was on the ground, targeting his head and body.

Describing his concern for his pet during the incident, Taylor said, "I was holding on to my girl (the doggie) because if she had gotten loose, they would have killed her."

The alleged violent assault has drawn attention online, particularly as Taylor clarified that the rapper himself did not physically participate in the incident. Instead, Taylor identified members of the artist's crew and a man he named as Omari Martin, also known as Way Too Tuft, as being involved in arranging the job and the subsequent events.

This case illustrates the rising worries regarding disputes arising out of unpaid labor cases within the entertainment sector, where employees usually do not have written agreements or pay guarantees.

Taylor claimed he sustained a concussion, among other symptoms like dizziness. He has reportedly undergone additional medical evaluations, including a CT scan, as part of his recovery. Beyond the physical injuries, he said the experience has left him fearing for his safety.

As of now, no arrests have been reported in connection with the alleged car detailer assault, and there has been no public response from Sauce Walka's representatives. The absence of official statements has left the situation largely unresolved and based on one account.

AllHipHop, which first detailed the allegations, noted that the claims remain unverified by law enforcement at this time. The outlet noted that the story was continuing to unfold.

It is unclear if anyone will be sued, and no authority has confirmed an investigation. One thing is certain: the story has continued to make waves on social media.