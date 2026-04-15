Ruby Rose Addresses Katy Perry Claims After Filing Police Report: 'Last Update'

Actress Ruby Rose announced she will no longer speak publicly about her allegations against singer Katy Perry after filing a police report earlier this week. The update came Tuesday, April 14, marking what she called her "last update" on the situation.

"Hi! Last update on this: As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports," Rose wrote on Threads, US Magazine reported.

"This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."

Rose explained that staying silent is part of a standard request from authorities. While it may seem like she is ignoring support and messages, she clarified that she still appreciates those who stood by her decision to speak out.

"It's going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people's experiences, but I'm not," she shared. "This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief."

The 40-year-old actress added that filing the report has helped her feel more steady and ready to begin healing. "I can start the healing process now. And temporarily move forward," she said. "I love you all so much."

Police give update on Ruby Rose’s sexual assault allegations involving Katy Perry https://t.co/EhlaXlz95h pic.twitter.com/gOEIfOdxyb — Tyla (@Tyla) April 15, 2026

Read more: Ruby Rose Confuses Fans After Promising Social Media Blackout But Returns A Day After

Ruby Rose Speaks Out on Past Incident

The update follows a series of posts Rose shared on April 12, where she accused Perry of inappropriate behavior during an alleged incident years ago at a nightclub in Melbourne.

Rose claimed she was in her early 20s at the time and said it took nearly two decades to speak publicly about the experience.

In her posts, Rose described the incident as traumatic and said she had previously told the story in a lighter way because she did not know how else to process it.

She also claimed she kept quiet for years after Perry allegedly helped with her US visa application.

Perry, 41, has strongly denied all allegations. According to People, in a statement released April 13, her representative called Rose's claims "not only categorically false" but also "dangerous reckless lies."

The statement further said Rose has a history of making public accusations that others have denied.

Rose initially said she was not interested in filing a report, but later confirmed she had contacted authorities.