Katy Perry's 'Sorry Selena' Butt Grab on Teen Justin Bieber Stirs Up Old Feuds and New Sexual Assault Claims

A resurfaced video from June 2012 shows pop star Katy Perry placing her hand on Justin Bieber's buttocks while the two met backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball in London.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, in the clip, Perry, then 27, put her hand on Bieber, who was 18 at the time. Perry then looked at the camera and mouthed, "Sorry Selena," a reference to Bieber's then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, the report said.

The footage re-emerged after Ruby Rose last month accused Perry of sexual assault dating to the singer's time in her 20s. Rose's statement was posted on social media and originally appeared in response to coverage of Perry's reaction to Bieber's Coachella 2026 performance.

A summary of Rose's post, quoted in Page Six, said: "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s–t what she thinks." The post also contained a detailed allegation, which the publication reproduced verbatim from Rose's social-media message: "pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

Rose added in her post, "After it I threw up on her, I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it," and, "Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn't a good person."

Perry has denied the accusations. A representative for Perry issued a statement to the publication that said the claims were "not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies."

The statement continued, "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

The outlet reported that Bieber, now 32, has not publicly addressed the resurfaced backstage clip. The outlet said it had reached out to representatives for both Perry and Bieber for comment.

Australian authorities are investigating a historical allegation connected to Rose's claim. Acting Sgt. Paul Hogan of Victoria Police told the outlet that detectives from the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team are "investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010."

"Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's Central Business District," he added.

The resurfaced video and Rose's allegations have renewed public attention on Perry's past interactions with other celebrities. The outlet's coverage includes the 2012 footage and statements from the involved parties and their representatives.