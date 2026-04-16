Katy Perry's 'Uncomfortable' Moment Smooching 19-Year-Old on Live TV Now Examined After Ruby Rose Sexual Accusations

Katy Perry has once again been brought into the limelight after an incident involving her appearance on "American Idol" came to light following the recent accusations made against her by Ruby Rose.

According to a report by RadarOnline, the incident involving contestant Benjamin Glaze during a 2018 audition has reentered public conversation, with critics reexamining the interaction.

During the audition, Glaze, then 19, revealed he had never been in a romantic relationship. Fellow judge Luke Bryan referenced Perry's hit song while asking about his experience.

A judge prompted the contestant with a question tied to the singer's music. "Have you kissed a girl and liked it?" Bryan asked.

Glaze responded candidly about his personal life. "No, I've never been in a relationship," he said. Perry reacted with surprise to his answer. "Really?" she replied.

The contestant then explained his stance on relationships. "I can't kiss the girl without being in a relationship," Glaze told Perry.

The moment escalated when Perry called him forward during the audition. She urged him to approach her for a demonstration. "Come here, come in right now," Perry said.

After Glaze gave her a quick peck on the cheek, Perry critiqued the attempt. She commented on the interaction. "didn't even make the smush sound," she said.

Perry then requested another attempt before turning and kissing him on the lips. Glaze later reflected on the moment immediately afterward.

He expressed surprise at what happened. "Do you have any water by chance? It's just I kind of wasn't expecting that," Glaze said.

The incident drew further attention after Glaze spoke publicly about how it made him feel.

He described his reaction in a later interview. "I was raised in a conservative family, and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special," he said.

Following backlash at the time, Glaze clarified his position regarding the encounter. He stated that he did not view the incident in legal terms. He did not feel "sexually harassed by Katy Perry."

Katy Perry Under Investigation for Ruby Rose's Sexual Abuse Accusations

As per AOL, the resurfaced clip comes amid broader allegations involving Perry. Actress Ruby Rose recently accused the singer of misconduct stemming from an alleged 2010 incident in Australia.

Rose described the encounter in a social media post. She detailed her allegation. "She didn't kiss me. She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side, and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

She added further claims about the incident. "It happened, I have photos, and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people," Rose added.

Authorities in Australia have reportedly opened an investigation into the allegations.