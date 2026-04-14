Katy Perry Responds to Ruby Rose's Allegations: 'Reckless Lies'

Pop star Katy Perry has strongly denied allegations made by actress Ruby Rose, calling the claims "categorically false" and "dangerous reckless lies."

The response came after Rose accused Perry on social media of sexual assault, an incident she says happened nearly 20 years ago.

Rose, 40, shared her accusations in a series of posts, stating the alleged incident took place at a nightclub in Melbourne when she was in her early 20s. She said it took her "almost two decades" to speak publicly, explaining that trauma made it difficult to come forward, PageSix reported.

"It just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes," Rose wrote, thanking those who supported her.

Katy Perry Calls Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations 'Dangerous, Reckless Lies'



EntertainmentTonight pic.twitter.com/ZA5iseoMT7 — BelezaManifique (@BelezaManifique) April 13, 2026

Katy Perry Responds Firmly to Viral Allegations

The claims quickly gained attention online, prompting a response from Perry's team.

In a statement, her representative firmly denied the accusations, saying, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies."

The statement also pointed to what the team described as Rose's history of making serious public allegations that have been denied by others.

According to Billboard, Rose provided further details in follow-up posts, describing the alleged encounter and claiming she initially told the story as a "funny little drunk story" because she did not know how to process it at the time. She also alleged that she stayed quiet for years after the incident.

In later updates, Rose said she planned to go to a police station to see if her experiences could still be investigated, even if they might fall outside legal time limits.

"I imagine they are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try," she wrote. Hours later, she confirmed, "I did it," though it remains unclear what specific details were discussed with authorities.

Representatives for Rose have not publicly responded to Perry's denial.