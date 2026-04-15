Luther Vandross Estate Speaks Out After Rock Hall Induction Announcement

The estate of Luther Vandross has shared an emotional response following the announcement that the late music icon will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The honor comes after years of waiting, marking a major moment for fans and family alike.

David Gottlieb, who manages the Vandross estate, said the singer would likely have reacted with both joy and humor.

"You'd see Luther's smiling face," Gottlieb said, imagining the moment. He added that Vandross might even sing a short line from one of his songs, just as he did when he won his first Grammy in 1991. At that time, Vandross sang part of "Here and Now" to a cheering crowd.

According to Billboard, Gottlieb also joked that Vandross could have simply said, "It's about that time, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," showing his warm and playful personality.

Luther Vandross Estate Reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inclusion: ‘People Reawakened to What Luther Had to Offer’https://t.co/4nztig5MCG — billboard (@billboard) April 14, 2026

Luther Vandross to Join Rock Hall

The family's reaction has been just as heartfelt. According to Gottlieb, they are "beyond words" and "over the moon" about the recognition. The excitement began weeks ago when Vandross was first nominated, and they had been eagerly waiting for the final decision.

Vandross, known for hits like "Never Too Much" and "Any Love," became eligible for induction back in 2006, Yahoo reported.

Now, two decades later, he will finally take his place among music's biggest legends. The ceremony is set for November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

He will join a diverse group of inductees, including Phil Collins, Sade, Oasis, and Wu-Tang Clan. Special honors will also go to artists like Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Celia Cruz, and Fela Kuti.

Gottlieb noted that while some may feel the honor is long overdue, the timing now feels right. He pointed to renewed interest in Vandross' work, helped by recent projects like a documentary and a Grammy Hall of Fame award.

He also mentioned the song "Luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA as part of that renewed attention.

"It all came together at this moment," Gottlieb said, adding that Vandross' music still connects with people today. "He sang about love, and the world needs that right now."