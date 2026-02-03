SZA Says Cher's Grammys Gaffe Wasn't Wrong: 'She Really Knew Luther Vandross'

SZA is standing up for music legend Cher after a viral moment at the 2026 Grammy Awards, saying the icon's onstage mix-up was not a mistake at all.

Instead, SZA believes Cher's words honored the spirit and legacy of Luther Vandross, whose influence lives inside the winning song.

At the Grammys on February 1 in Los Angeles, Cher presented the Record of the Year award to Kendrick Lamar and SZA for their hit single "Luther."

While announcing the win, Cher briefly said Luther Vandross' name, which caused confusion since the singer passed away in 2005.

The moment quickly spread online, but SZA says Cher's comment made sense on a deeper level.

According to Yahoo, speaking with Entertainment Tonight after the ceremony, SZA explained her view.

"We share the frequency of the song. Like, that's his frequency that allowed us to win and that allowed it to be memorable," she said.

"So, she's not wrong — and she's from that era. She probably really knew Luther Vandross."

The song "Luther" is built around a sample from Vandross and Cheryl Lynn's 1982 version of "If This World Were Mine."

Because of that, SZA feels the late singer's presence is part of the record's success.

"We're mooching off of what Luther already gave us," she added. "We're grateful. It's like, I wish I could speak to him. Thank you, Luther."

SZA totally understands Cher's Luther Vandross mix-up at the #GRAMMYs and the math is mathing. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zp72EDLIaX — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 2, 2026

SZA Shares Love for Cher After Grammys Confusion

Luther Vandross won six Grammy Awards during his career. In 2004, he earned Song of the Year for "Dance With My Father," the only time he won outside the pop and R&B categories.

For SZA, the Grammy win for "Luther" feels like a shared victory that connects generations of music.

Kendrick Lamar echoed that feeling during his acceptance speech. "This is what music is about," he said, explaining that Vandross' estate asked for no cursing on the record, RollingStone reported.

Lamar called Vandross one of his favorite artists and said getting permission to use the sample was emotional for the whole team.

Cher, who had just accepted her Lifetime Achievement Award, appeared to apologize quietly after the moment.

Reports later explained that she had been confused about the order of events and waited for instructions before opening the envelope.

SZA also shared that she has nothing but love for Cher. She recalled meeting her at the Cyndi Lauper tribute in 2025 and being completely starstruck.

For SZA, the Grammys moment was not embarrassing, but meaningful.