Boosie Badazz Calls It Quits with VladTV After $5K Pay Snub— Reveals Plan to Cash In More

Boosie Badazz says he is stepping away from interviews with VladTV following a disagreement over compensation, signaling a shift toward independently produced content.

The development was first reported by HotNewHipHop, which detailed the rapper's recent remarks about his decision to cut ties with the platform after years of frequent appearances.

Boosie, who has built a reputation for candid and often controversial interviews, explained that the split stemmed from a request for increased pay that was ultimately denied.

He described the breakdown in negotiations during a livestream. "He didn't want to pay me," he explained, as seen in a clip shared online.

The rapper then outlined his reasoning for moving in a new direction. "So, I think I'm gonna make more money doing it this way. I'm editing my interview now," per Soap Central.

It implies that Boosie wants to take advantage of his fanbase in terms of doing interviews himself, rather than through other means.

This comes as a big strategic shift for the artist, who has had millions of views of interviews done with VladTV in the past. He is now working to produce material using his own equipment, as seen in the livestream.

Reactions to the news on social media have been mixed, with some supporting him and others doubting his ability to profit.

One social media user wondered about Boosie's expectations regarding revenue from this project. "He is delusional if he thinks he will make more money doing his own interviews then what Vlad was paying him, he thinks it's easy, smh," one commenter wrote.

Another user suggested the move was overdue. "Bro should've been doing this sh*t his self," another claimed.

A third reaction offered a more neutral perspective on the situation. "Gotta do what you have to do."

Despite the business dispute, Boosie did not indicate any personal animosity toward DJ Vlad, focusing instead on the financial aspects of their disagreement.

The split comes amid a period of heightened visibility for Boosie, who has also been involved in a renewed feud with Kodak Black. The two artists recently exchanged insults during a livestream, drawing attention from fans and peers alike.

During the exchange, Boosie attacked Kodak for supposedly using drugs, and Kodak fought back against Boosie for personal reasons.

Boosie later indicated that some fellow artists had encouraged him to de-escalate the situation.

Even though it is still unknown whether Boosie's business model will be successful, the artist's choice represents an overall trend towards gaining more freedom with regard to content creation and generating additional income.