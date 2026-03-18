Boosie Badazz Tracks Down 'Crazy' Woman Who Reported Him to CPS

Boosie Badazz said he spent part of his week dealing with a child protective services report, prompting him to identify and expose the person behind it.

According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper shared his experience on social media, claiming that someone had contacted CPS regarding him and his fiancée, Rajel. He added that he was able to track the individual down through social media and found multiple posts referencing him.

Reacting to the situation, Boosie described the woman in strong terms, "CRAZY MF CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES YALL GOT ME F*CKED UP THIS LADY A DAM CRAZY 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯🔥💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯," he wrote, as captured by Watch Live Bitez.

"YOLUNDA HEARNS IS A DAM PSYCHO TIED THE NUMBER TO HER CASH APP💯🔥 ALF LOOKING BIXXH."He further posted a photo of the alleged stalker while confirming his interaction with CPS."IM ON YO A**🤣🤣🤣ALL DAY ✅," Boosie wrote. "HAD CPS AT MY DOOR THIS MORNING ✅💯IM PUTTING THIS PICTURE ON THE BOOSIE BASH SCREEN AT THE CONCERT‼️."

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This incident adds to a series of online disputes involving Boosie Badazz. Earlier this month, he clashed with Kodak Black during a livestream, trading insults about family lives and alleged drug use.Addressing the ongoing drama, Boosie encouraged peers to intervene.

"TO THE MUSIC PEOPLE WHO WE BOTH GOT RELATIONSHIPS WITH WHY YALL AINT TELL HIM NOTHING?" he asked. "YALL HAD A YEAR N A HALF TO TELL HIM SOMETHING? WHY YALL AINT CALL HIM SMH YALL CONFUSING ME CAUSE PEACE IS PEACE IF YALL REALLY SEARCHING FOR IT RIGHT," per XXL Mag.

He concluded with a message signaling a desire to move forward."I SAID WHAT I SAID N MOVED ON," Boosie wrote. "THIS N**** KEPT IT GOING FOR ALMOST 2 YEARS LOL NOW I NEED TO BE THE BIGGER MAN!! WHAT A WORLD."

Boosie's actions show how quickly famous people react to legal or social problems. They also show how celebrity culture and social media can lead to personal disagreements.

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