Boosie Badazz Loses it Over 'Weapon' Claim, Accuses Airport Worker of Being Racist

Boosie Badazz has publicly accused an airport worker of racism after a heated encounter in which he said a Transportation Security Administration employee flagged his jewelry as a possible weapon, leading to a social media rant that drew mixed responses, as reported by AllHipHop.

According to HotNewHipHop, Boosie claimed the incident occurred while he was traveling, mentioning being in Minneapolis, though details about the specific airport have not been confirmed. He took to social media over the weekend to voice his frustration.

In a now-viral post, Boosie described his reaction to the interaction with the airport employee. He began by asserting, "I just ran across a racist-ass bitch, a white stanky racist ass-b*tch."

Boosie went on to explain his understanding of what transpired. According to his account, "B*tch see my jewelry and get jealous. [She] going in, talking about I got a weapon in there. Talking about my ring is a weapon, I can't fly with it."

Boosie then reiterated his accusation of bias. "Then, she go to her boss, he a racist b*tch," he said. He also expressed concern about the potential consequences the exchange could have on his travel plans. In the post, he said, "Then, she go to her boss, he a racist b*tch."

In a subsequent, since‑deleted caption on X (formerly Twitter), Boosie intensified his language. He wrote, "U RACIST STANKY ASS BTCH ! U UGLY HOE !! QUIT YO FCKING JOB B*TCH IF U MAD AT THE WORLD !! ICE DONT EVEN ACT LIKE U MFS N THE AIRPORT."

The rapper's posts quickly circulated online, prompting reactions from fans and followers. When a clip of the rant was shared on Instagram by Align With Nae, commenters weighed in with varied perspectives. One user observed, "Every week, literally EVERY WEEK someone does something to Boosie," suggesting that similar confrontations have occurred frequently.

While the airport confrontation drew attention, it follows a recent period in which Boosie has been in headlines for unrelated disputes.

Earlier this month, he engaged in a highly publicized feud with fellow rapper Kodak Black that had been ongoing for years.

At one point, Boosie spoke about stepping away from the conflict in an effort to take the high road. He wrote on social media, "TO THE MUSIC PEOPLE WHO WE BOTH GOT RELATIONSHIPS WITH WHY YALL AINT TELL HIM NOTHING? YALL HAD A YEAR N A HALF TO TELL HIM SOMETHING? WHY YALL AINT CALL HIM SMH YALL CONFUSING ME CAUSE PEACE IS PEACE IF YALL REALLY SEARCHING FOR IT RIGHT," and added, "I SAID WHAT I SAID N MOVED ON THIS N**** KEPT IT GOING FOR ALMOST 2 YEARS LOL NOW I NEED TO BE THE BIGGER MAN!! WHAT A WORLD. WHAT YALL THINK ABOUT THESE DUDES N THE MUSIC INDUSTRY?"

As of publication, representatives for the airport or TSA have not responded publicly to Boosie's remarks.