Cam'ron Reveals Kanye West's Angry Message After Fiery Podcast Calling Out His Shocking 'Cousins' Track

Cam'ron says Kanye West is upset with him following pointed criticism of the rapper's controversial track "Cousins."

During a recent episode of his show "Talk With Flee," Cam'ron said he would likely never interview West, citing the Chicago artist's lyrics and subject matter in "Cousins." The track has drawn attention for its deeply personal and shocking claims.

In explaining his stance, Cam'ron did not hold back in his remarks. "I don't really care about what people do in their off-time, but when you wanna just openly admit at 40-something that you've been sucking d**k when you was a teenager, I can't really rock with you," he explained as reported by HotNewHipHop.

"'Cause you wanna be gay when you wanna be gay when it's convenient." He continued by elaborating on his criticism of the song's content and tone.

"I don't have nothing against gay people, but how you just gonna make yourself gay when st ain't going right?" he continued. "Said you was sucking your cousin's dk when you was little, and not once, you was randomly sucking his d**k consistently."

Cam'ron later shared that his comments prompted a direct response from West, who allegedly took issue with the critique and labeled him negatively.

Providing an update on the situation, Cam'ron described the reaction he received. "I don't get that. I hate that," Cam said. "Somebody comes out and says something. I say something about what they said, and now I'm the bully. [...] You're mad at me?"

The exchange has added another layer to ongoing conversations surrounding West, whose recent work and public statements have repeatedly generated controversy and divided public opinion.

The situation also highlights the growing role of podcast culture in shaping hip-hop discourse, with personalities like Cam'ron using platforms to weigh in on industry developments in real time.

Separately, a report from Billboard stated that that Cam'ron has also made headlines for a tense on-air moment involving Jey Uso. The WWE star appeared on "It Is What It Is," where the interaction escalated into a near physical altercation before being de-escalated by others present.

The clip circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions. Some viewers voiced their worries about the apparent aggression, while others speculated that the incident might have been a staged promotion for WrestleMania.

As the fallout continues, the dispute between Cam'ron and West underscores how quickly commentary can escalate into personal conflict in today's hip-hop landscape.