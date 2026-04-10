Cam'ron Snubs Kanye West Over 'Cousins' Song Drama, Accuses Him of Using Alleged Sexuality to Evade Cancel Culture

Rapper Cam'ron recently refused to interview Kanye West, citing controversy surrounding West's song "Cousins," which alleges sexual relations with Cam'ron's cousin.

Cam'ron, fresh off a high-profile interview with J. Cole, is keen to sit down with other big names, according to HotNewHipHop report. Drake, in particular, is at the top of his list. But when it comes to Kanye West, Cam'ron's enthusiasm dims. The reason? "Cousins," a song penned by Dave Blunts, a writer known for his edgy and often contentious lyrics.

Cam'ron suggested that Kanye West's public revelations about his sexuality might be a strategic move to regain favor after facing backlash. "If you come out as gay, people will forgive you," Cam'ron said, expressing skepticism about West's intentions.

The veracity of the events depicted in "Cousins" is, frankly, in question. Dave Blunts is known for his penchant for trolling and stirring up controversy. Regardless, Cam'ron stands by his position, and an interview with West is still off the table.

Fans are buzzing about a possible Cam'ron and Drake interview, particularly with Drake's new album, ICEMAN, poised to shake up the hip-hop landscape.

Cam'ron say he would love to interview Drake for his upcoming iceman album. But refuses the Kanye west interview because of the sucking dick allegations pic.twitter.com/phIt1JOpka — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) April 8, 2026

Cam'ron's recent interview with J. Cole helped boost his show, Talk With Flee, establishing a platform for more high-profile discussions in the hip-hop community.

Kanye West Explores Alleged Incest in New Song "Cousins"

Kanye West has since addressed an alleged sexual relationship with a cousin in his new single "Cousins," released last year, further examining the revelation that first surfaced in social posts and interviews, as per E! News.

On the track, West raps that he and the cousin "seen some n—as kissin', we ain't know what that s—t mean / Then we start re-enacting everything that we had seen," later repeating the line, "I gave my cousin head." The song, which features Dave Blunts and Playboi Carti, includes lines in which West says he made the cousin vow not to tell anyone and was advised by others to "take it to my grave."

West posted a teaser for "Cousins" on X on April 21 last year, saying the song was about a cousin who is "locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn't 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore." In the post, he blamed himself for introducing explicit magazines to the cousin and stated, "My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d--k till I was 14."

The lyrics and West's public statements include accounts of sexually explicit behavior involving minors. The singer and producer has not publicly identified the relative or provided corroborating details. The content has drawn attention because West is a high-profile figure who shares four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

A representative for West did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Kardashian did not respond to requests for comment.

West's new album also includes songs that reference other periods and relationships in his life. On "Hurricane," West raps about fame, money and personal relationships, including a line that may reference a brief publicized connection with supermodel Irina Shayk. Other tracks touch on his family life and home purchases, including a longtime Southern California residence featured in Architectural Digest and a Wyoming ranch West purchased in 2019.

Content in "Cousins" and related posts has drawn scrutiny for addressing sexual activity involving a minor and for the sensitive nature of claims. Experts say public allegations or admissions of sexual contact involving minors can prompt legal and child protection reviews, though public statements alone do not constitute proof of criminal conduct.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has periodically addressed highly personal topics in music and interviews, generating public debate and media coverage. He married Bianca Censori in 2023; West and Kardashian finalized their separation in recent years while continuing to be connected through co-parenting matters.