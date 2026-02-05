Cam'ron Says Lawsuit Against J. Cole Was to Get His Attention, Not Cash

Cam'ron is clearing the air about his lawsuit against J. Cole, saying the legal move was never about chasing money.

Instead, the Harlem rapper says he filed the lawsuit to get Cole's attention after feeling ignored when he asked for a favor in return.

Cam'ron explained his side of the story during a recent episode of "Talk With Flee." He said the lawsuit stemmed from their collaboration on "Ready '24" and a series of promises he felt were not kept.

"I never ever wanted to do anything as far as a lawsuit was concerned," Cam'ron said. "It was just more to get his attention."

According to Cam'ron, the issue began after he repeatedly helped Cole when asked. He recalled doing an intro for Cole's project "The Off-Season" on short notice.

"He needed it within 24 hours," Cam said, adding that he recorded it quickly from his home studio, Billboard reported.

Later, Cam also recorded his verse for "Ready '24" in about 20 minutes after meeting Cole and Cordae at a New York City studio.

Cam'ron Says J. Cole Agreed to Return the Favor

Cam'ron said he was happy to help and believed there was a clear understanding that the favor would be returned.

He explained that he told Cole he might ask for a verse in the future, and Cole agreed. But when Cam later asked for that verse, he said the response kept changing.

Cam joked that Cole told him his "chakra ain't right right now" and that he needed the right mindset to write.

After waiting, Cam decided to switch his request from a song to an interview on one of his talk shows.

Cole initially agreed, especially since he had a project planned. However, when Cam tried to lock in a date, he said he was given the runaround again.

This time, Cam claimed Cole didn't want to talk publicly because of the ongoing Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud.

According to Complex, Cam said he even offered to avoid that topic completely. "I'll do the interview. I won't even bring that up," he recalled telling Cole. Still, the interview did not happen.

Cole allegedly promised February, but when February arrived, Cam said he was told Cole was still working.

"Being a man is keeping your word," Cam'ron said. "If I give you my word four or five times, I gotta do it one time."