North West Dazzles with 14k White Gold Grillz, Fans Shocked by 'Dangerous' Finger Piercings

North West is drawing attention once again for her bold fashion choices, showcasing a set of custom 14k white gold grillz while an ongoing debate continues over her finger piercings.

The 12-year-old influencer was recently seen in TikTok clips obtained via Entertainment Tonight. It said that she was wearing a shirt with a skull pattern and studded boots, showing off her elaborate dental jewelry, which she had on her upper and lower teeth. Her fashion choice is yet another instance of the way in which she experiments with her style.

Gabby Elan Jewelry custom-made the grillz, which feature 20 14k white gold caps, according to People. The jeweler also created multiple versions in different colors.

In a caption accompanying a social media post, the jeweler highlighted the custom designs.

"Teal Blue, Candy Red and White Gold For @northwest," the company shared.

The striking look has been widely circulated, with many fans praising the craftsmanship while others remain focused on a separate controversy involving North's body modifications.

According to Daily Mail, it was also mentioned that there have been increased protests against the young star and her skin finger piercings, something that was introduced by her way back in 2025.

However, unlike conventional body piercings, dermal implants are situated under the skin, and complications such as infections or rejection could arise if not properly cared for.

Some have even asked whether it was wise to pierce her ears when she was still very young. Observers online questioned the risks associated with the trend "risky" finger piercings.

Despite the criticism, North has continued to embrace her aesthetic publicly. She has added more piercings since first debuting the look and has addressed commentary through her creative work.

In a song performed during a recent concert appearance with her father, Kanye West, she referenced her fashion choices directly. "Piercing on my hand, the other for them bands," North raps. "No friendship if you do not understand. Shopping in Japan that's where I always am. Went to school for two days then I got banned."

Kim Kardashian, her mother, has previously spoken about encouraging self-expression, which has supported her style evolution.

In a past interview, Kardashian explained her approach to parenting and creativity. "She does listen to me, but in other areas, I'm like, 'Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is,'" Kardashian revealed. "It makes her so happy. I would never take that creative away from her," she shared.

As North continues to experiment with fashion and personal style, her latest grillz and controversial piercings highlight her growing influence — and the ongoing public debate surrounding her choices.