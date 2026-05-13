North West Performs Unreleased Track During First-Ever Rolling Loud Appearance

North West made a surprise leap onto one of music's biggest stages over the weekend, performing an unreleased track during her first-ever Rolling Loud appearance in Orlando, Florida.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joined rapper Molly Santana on Saturday, May 9, as the crowd watched the unexpected moment unfold.

North appeared on stage in a long blue wig, black sunglasses, and a leather outfit, delivering a confident performance alongside Santana, People reported.

The two artists performed what seemed to be an unreleased collaboration, marking a major milestone in North's growing music journey. The performance quickly drew attention because of how naturally North moved on stage, treating the festival like a space she belonged in.

Her appearance also added to the buzz surrounding her recent music releases, including her EP "N0rth4evr," which dropped earlier this month.

For fans, the Rolling Loud set felt like another step in a fast-developing music path that already includes studio work and high-profile stage appearances.

North is also scheduled to perform next month at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash in Chicago, where she will share the lineup with major names in hip-hop.

À seulement 12 ans, North West, la fille de Kanye West et Kim Kardashian a enflammé la scène du Rolling Loud pic.twitter.com/idsIOQzQkZ — 75 Secondes 🗞️ (@75secondes) May 13, 2026

Read more: North West Shows Off Bold Spiked and Pierced Manicure on Instagram

North West Faces Attention Over Style

Her Rolling Loud debut came just days after she released her EP, which featured bold visuals and a strong online reaction. In her recent music video for the title track, she leaned into a creative style that included heavy makeup and eye-catching fashion choices, further shaping her identity as a young performer.

According to PageSix, North has already appeared on stage with her father, Kanye West, including a major concert in Los Angeles where more than 70,000 fans watched them perform together. Their collaborations, including tracks like "Talking" and "Piercing on My Hand," have become a recurring part of her early music experience.

Kim Kardashian has previously spoken about her daughter's interest in performing, describing it as something deeply connected to her relationship with her father.

"That's her bonding thing with her dad," she said, adding that they try to communicate closely about North's growing presence in music.

Kardashian has also defended her daughter's creativity amid public criticism, saying she supports North's self-expression.

North herself has responded to online comments in the past, showing she is aware of the attention her style and performances attract.