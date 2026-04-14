North West, 12, Sparks Outrage with Thigh Piercings at Coachella

North West is drawing mixed reactions online after attending Weekend One of Coachella, where photos and videos of the 12-year-old prompted debate over what appeared to be thigh piercings.

The pre-teen, who is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, was seen enjoying the festival alongside friends, joining crowds gathered for performances by major artists. From the pictures being shared online, one can see that she attends the event, which allows people of all ages to attend, subject to some conditions.

Many discussions were taking place on social media as people started wondering whether such piercings were right for her. However, some believed that her presence at the event was justified.

According to Tyla, criticism emerged soon after images spread, with users voicing concern about both her appearance and attendance at the high-profile festival.

Reflecting one critical viewpoint shared on Reddit, a user wrote, "Speaking as someone who doesn't have kids, I think that it's totally fine for them to experiment with fun hair colours and clothes, especially when they hit those awkward preteen years," adding, "But, I feel like allowing your child to get thigh piercings is a strange choice."

Additional commenters focused specifically on the alleged piercings, amplifying the discussion across threads.

Read more: North West Shows Off Bold Spiked and Pierced Manicure on Instagram

Reacting to the news in the same manner, another individual expressed his thoughts by saying, "Not the thigh dermals," Similarly, another user commented, "She has THIGH DERMALS!"

Users also raised age-related concerns, questioning the appropriateness of her presence at the music festival. Expressing this issue, another individual stated, "But what business does a 12-year-old have even doing there?"

Expressing that perspective, another user said, "It's healthy to do age-appropriate things and learn what that is. Not grow up too fast just because you have a bodyguard, and see things that happen at a place like that,"

However, not all reactions were negative. Several users defended North West and emphasized that Coachella is accessible to younger attendees under supervision.

Offering a counterpoint, one commenter noted, "Coachella is an all-ages event." Supporters also pointed to the presence of adult supervision during her outing.

Reinforcing that view, another user commented, "It's not like she's there without supervision..." Another added, "I kinda think going to a concert with friends while having adult supervision is age appropriate." Some responses attempted to strike a balance between support and concern.

Summarizing that sentiment, one commenter wrote, "It's awesome that North is out there living life having fun - Kim seems VERY permissive and I just really hope, for her future sake, that she has some rules and boundaries in place. North is still extremely young."

Meanwhile, Young Thug acknowledged North West during his Coachella performance, making sure to engage with her while she watched from the crowd.

According to Yahoo!, he called out her name and asked where her parents were during the set. He also repeatedly encouraged the audience to "protect North" as he energized the crowd.

The rapper even paused at moments to check on her while continuing his performance. The interaction quickly drew attention online for its mix of concern and excitement during the festival appearance.