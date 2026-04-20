50 Cent Accused of Choking, Dragging Her Ex by Hair To Sign Deal in $1M Lawsuit—Denies All

A $1 million legal fight over life-rights and a book agreement between rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and his former partner, Shaniqua Tompkins, has returned to a New York courtroom with competing claims about whether earlier contracts were coerced.

Per AllHipHop, Tompkins filed a detailed response to Jackson's lawsuit, arguing the alleged life-rights and book agreements were never legitimate and were secured under duress. In a sworn affidavit, she described a 2005 incident tied to the production of the film Get Rich or Die Tryin' and said it undercut any later consent.

"When he looked at it and saw that I signed 'Jane Doe', he grabbed me by the hair, dragged to the other end of the office, pushed me to the floor and started choking me telling me that he will hurt and embarrass me right there at the offices of Violator Records if I didn't sign," Tompkins wrote.

Tompkins also alleges she never saw the full agreement for the film and was not paid, and her attorneys say later documents, including a 2007 book deal, were shaped by ongoing threats and financial control.

Her lawyers argued that language used during disputes — including warnings that she would "suffer" — carried weight because of what she says occurred in 2005 and therefore rendered later agreements invalid.

Read more: 50 Cent Bans Gym After Workout Video Secretly Recorded by Fans Leaks

Jackson's legal team urged the court to focus on the specific book agreement at issue and to treat Tompkins' recounting of decades-old personal allegations as unrelated.

"Although Tompkins' pleading contains (false) allegations that Jackson threatened force to coerce her into signing a prior agreement, it is not the agreement that is at issue in this action. Tompkins claims (falsely) that a different agreement was signed in 2005 due to allegedly threatened violence. No such allegations are included regarding execution of the [book] Agreement," Lisa Coyle, an attorney for Jackson, wrote.

Coyle's filing further argued that the case is a straightforward contract-enforcement action, not a dispute over protected speech, and that Tompkins has publicly discussed opportunities that suggest she is seeking to profit despite the agreement.

"G-Unit has not sued Tompkins because she engaged in protected speech, but rather because she breached a contract which prevented her from engaging in certain speech-related conduct," Coyle added.

Legal experts say the judge must decide whether the dispute centers on breach of a valid agreement or whether the execution of those agreements was tainted by coercion — a determination that could affect how life-rights contracts are enforced in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, WBLS reported that 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans have ended their online feud after reconciling in person at CinemaCon. Despite past disagreements over a documentary project, the two were seen laughing and showing no tension. The clash now appears to have been more performative than serious, with both moving on.