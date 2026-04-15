50 Cent Bans Gym After Workout Video Secretly Recorded by Fans Leaks

Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent says he will no longer return to a gym after a video of him working out was secretly recorded and shared online, sparking debate about privacy in public fitness spaces.

The viral video depicts the singer performing weight-lifting exercises around some people until he realizes he is being recorded. It did not take much time for the video to spread, and people had varied responses regarding this video.

50 Cent reacts to someone filming him at the gym



“I’ll never go there again, because of this kinda shit. SMH” pic.twitter.com/9f64AP8NfV — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 13, 2026

According to HotNewHipHop, the footage was captioned by the person who uploaded it: "When 50 Cent pulls up to the gym 6 men deep." The viral nature of the post prompted the rapper to respond directly in the comments, signaling his frustration with the situation.

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A response attributed to the rapper clarified his stance on the incident. "I'll never go there again, because of this kinda sh*t," he wrote. "SMH."

It has generated discussions regarding celebrities' right to privacy, especially in public places like the gym, where access is allowed, but privacy is breached.

Various views were expressed on social media regarding the event by different individuals.

"Seriously though, respect people's privacy at the gym! Let. this is the way," one user wrote.

Another commenter echoed support for maintaining boundaries. "Literally the last person I'd ever put on blast on social media."

Others took a more critical tone, questioning the situation entirely. "N***a don't got a gym at home? What he expect? He pull up 6 deep at the dumbbells."

Beyond the gym controversy, the rapper has remained active in entertainment headlines. A forthcoming documentary project aims to explore his life and career trajectory, from his early days in New York to his rise as a business mogul.

50 Cent Docuseries on Hulu

Based on Variety reports, this upcoming three-part series on Hulu will take viewers through an exploration of his life story. It is anticipated that the show will feature critical aspects of his life that helped shape his image.

A description of the series outlines its narrative approach. "Through an intimate and revealing lens, the series portrays a figure who has consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact," the logline reads.

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, 50 Cent continues to maintain a strong presence across music, television and digital platforms, even as the gym incident underscores the challenges of navigating fame in public spaces.

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