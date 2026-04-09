Kanye West Explains Why 'Nobody' is a Worthy Verzuz Opponent

Kanye West weighed in on the ongoing debate about who could challenge him in a Verzuz battle, declaring that there is simply "nobody" worthy of facing him.

The Chicago rap icon made a surprise appearance at Deon Cole's comedy show at the Hollywood Improv on Tuesday, engaging with Cole and fellow comedian Ocean Glapion throughout the night.

When asked by Glapion if there is any artist he views as a worthy Verzuz opponent, West shook his head and replied: "Nobody," he said with a signature smirk as reported by AceShowbiz.

West elaborated on his reasoning by pointing out the depth of his catalog, which spans decades of hits. A HipHopDX report noted that, despite performing dozens of songs during his recent sold-out shows at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, there were still major hits he didn't include, such as "Gold Digger" and "Touch the Sky."

He also spoke briefly about the upcoming deluxe edition of his album Bully, revealing that it is still in production. West jokingly agreed to let Deon Cole record an interlude for the project, similar to DeRay Davis' comedic skits on The College Dropout and Late Registration, according to the publication.

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The possibility of West entering a Verzuz battle has fueled fan debates for years, with artists such as Drake, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Future floated as potential opponents.

In an interview conducted in 2021, it was reported by Swizz Beatz, who co-founded Verzuz, that Kanye was willing to compete against Drake, although their feud stopped them from doing so.

Many analysts and fans believe that only West's former mentor and collaborator, JAY-Z, could provide a credible challenge. On a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, co-hosts debated the potential "Watch the Throne" showdown.

Antwan "Ish" Marby expressed confidence in West, saying: "I still think Hov is the greatest rapper ever, but when you getting up there with 20 bangers, hits... yes, Kanye can get him out of there."

Brian "B.Dot" Miller disagreed, suggesting that JAY-Z's lead singles could give him an edge: "If we're talking about lead songs, I don't think that JAY-Z loses to Kanye West."

Budden agreed with B.Dot, adding, "I don't either."

West's remarks and playful interaction during the comedy show, coupled with his vast hit catalog and upcoming deluxe project, reaffirm his place as one of hip-hop's most influential artists while leaving fans debating who could ever truly rival him in a Verzuz matchup.