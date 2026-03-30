50 Cent Accuses Ex Shaniqua Tompkins of Using Court to Drag Up Dirty Secrets in Explosive Book War

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has asked a judge to seal some of the court papers his ex-partner, Shaniqua Tompkins, has filed. He says she is using the legal system to publicly make damaging personal claims while they are still fighting over a publishing deal.

AllHipHop reported that the hip-hop mogul recently filed a sworn statement in New York court saying that Tompkins is trying to use the legal process as a weapon against him to hurt his reputation instead of dealing with the main contractual issues.

The disagreement is about a 2007 life rights agreement related to G-Unit Books. Jackson's company says that Tompkins broke the agreement when he talked about their past relationship and his early career in public.

Jackson's direct remarks in the filing. "Tompkins...seeks to inject inflammatory and defamatory allegations concerning me personally into this litigation. The allegations concern purported events from decades ago that are wholly irrelevant to the issues," 50 Cent fumed.

Jackson maintains that the case should focus solely on whether Tompkins violated the agreement, not on personal matters he claims are unrelated to the dispute.

The report notes that Jackson believes Tompkins is deliberately introducing accusations into court filings to damage his image. He also argues that her actions reflect "personal animus" and are part of a broader effort to bring private matters into the public sphere.

According to the filing, Jackson pointed to a prior lawsuit initiated by Tompkins that was dismissed with prejudice, indicating the court ruled decisively against her claims. The disagreement has gotten worse because both sides now doubt the 2007 agreement's validity and meaning.

Jackson asserts that Tompkins has acknowledged the contract's existence in her counterclaims while simultaneously attempting to invalidate it, calling the approach contradictory.

Jackson's filing contains another direct quote. "If Tompkins' inflammatory and defamatory allegations in her pleadings are permitted to enter the public record without restriction, the resulting harm to my personal and professional reputation will be immediate, severe, and irreversible," 50 Cent said.

Jackson is now requesting that the court seal specific portions of the filings to prevent public dissemination of the contested allegations.

According to the outlet, G-Unit Books is seeking $1 million in damages tied to the alleged breach, while the broader legal battle remains unresolved after a judge denied a previous motion for default judgment. On the other hand, Tompkins claims that threats and coercion influenced her decision to sign the first agreement.

In separate news, according to Hindustan Times, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson claimed on Instagram that incarcerated music executive James 'Jimmy Henchman' Rosemond had been stabbed in prison, sparking a viral rumor.

The claim was quickly disputed by Kenneth 'Supreme' McGriff, who dismissed it as false and called the rapper a liar.

Henchman himself also denied the allegation in a phone call, stating that he was "fine and well" and that no such incident had occurred. He further accused 50 Cent of spreading similar false rumors in the past, emphasizing that he has had no issues during his incarceration.

Reports cited by the outlet indicate Henchman is housed in a Louisiana prison, contradicting 50 Cent's claim that he had been transferred to Missouri, where the alleged stabbing took place.