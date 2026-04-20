Taylor Swift's Bridesmaids Selena Gomez & Gigi Hadid's Wedding Surprise + Groom's 100-Day Romantic Gesture Leak

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are preparing for a highly anticipated wedding slated for July 3 in New York City, moving away from earlier plans to hold the ceremony near Swift's Rhode Island mansion.

Sources told The Sun that the bridal party is deeply involved in creating a celebration that honors both Swift's career and her relationship with Kelce. Close friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, are reportedly organizing multiple surprises blending sentimentality and spectacle.

An insider revealed the couple will showcase a short film during the reception. "Taylor smiles and laughs throughout much of the footage because Travis constantly cracks her up," the source said. The video, expected to run six to seven minutes, will include private photos and clips from their personal collections, offering guests a rare glimpse into their private moments.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the celebration will also feature a karaoke-style performance organized by Gomez. The goal is to have friends perform songs spanning Swift's biggest hits, with an emphasis on fun rather than perfection.

The source explained, "Everyone loved the chance to praise Taylor while singing and dancing together."

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Beyond entertainment, the event promises lavish details. Swift plans to gift female guests preserved "eternity roses," flowers designed to last for years as keepsakes. Meanwhile, Kelce is reportedly sending floral arrangements to Swift every day in the 100 days leading up to the ceremony.

Security and logistics are major priorities, with sources indicating the couple is prepared to spend millions to ensure privacy and smooth operations throughout the event.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds will embark on an extensive three-week honeymoon across several continents, starting in the Bahamas and continuing through Europe and beyond. Planned stops include Lake Como, the French Riviera, Croatia, Greece, Singapore, Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii—reflecting their wish to enjoy time away from the public eye before Kelce returns to training camp.

Social media reactions have been mixed. One Instagram user commented on Page Six's account: "THIS! Is How It's DONE!" while another criticized the extravagance: "Such a spectacle. Real love doesn't need a circus show."

Concerns about interpersonal dynamics were also voiced: "I still remember what Selena did to Gigi. Not cool." Another questioned the timing of the wedding: "Who picks NYC wedding on the day before July 4th?"

Although the ceremony is weeks away, anticipation is already high.

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