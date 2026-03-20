Taylor Swift's Mysterious Oscars Afterparty Moment with Paul Mescal Has Fans Guessing

A fresh photo making the rounds online features singer Taylor Swift and actor Paul Mescal together at an Oscars afterparty, igniting a flurry of buzz and conjecture among their admirers.

As reported by Reality Tea, the image, posted by the fan account @TSUpdating on X (formerly Twitter), shows Mescal in a white jacket over a black shirt, with Swift nearby.

The snapshot quickly attracted attention, with many fans celebrating the apparent meeting of the two stars.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Paul Mescal at an Oscars after party! pic.twitter.com/Zg1VyrXr1s — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) March 17, 2026

"Queen was seen!!" wrote user @leopotter788 on X. Another added, "Taylor Swift and Paul Mescal chatting at the Oscars after party—two worlds colliding? Music royalty meets rising film star... love to see it," said @AzeemBasra42501.

However, some questioned the photo's authenticity. On Instagram, one commenter noted, "This definitely looks like AI... I'm gonna need better pictures than this to believe it." Another user asked, "Since when is Taylor brunette?"

The photo also sparked curiosity given the overlapping social circles. Mescal is currently dating singer Gracie Abrams, who has toured with Swift and collaborated with her on the song "us." One fan pointed out this connection, writing, "Taylor and Gracie are best friends..(Paul's gf) Gracie was big part of ERA tour."

According to PEOPLE, Swift attended a separate Oscars afterparty hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Chateau Marmont with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. A source told the outlet that Swift was "dancing with her friends and having a great time" amid a lively celebrity crowd.

The photo of Swift and Mescal highlights how even brief moments during awards season can spark widespread conversation online.

Taylor Swift to Make Special Appearance at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Swift is set to make a special appearance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards next week, marking her first award show appearance of the year. Swift leads this year's nominations with nine nods, making her the most nominated artist of 2026.

The announcement, as per Digital Music News, was made Tuesday by iHeartMedia and Fox Entertainment. The awards show is scheduled to air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 26, from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern Time. It will also be broadcast tape-delayed on Fox in the Pacific Time zone and streamed on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and via the iHeartRadio app.

In addition to Swift's appearance, the show will honor John Mellencamp with the 2026 iHeartRadio Icon Award. Mellencamp will perform at the event and is preparing for his Dancing Words Tour—The Greatest Hits, planned for this summer. The tour will feature many of his career-defining songs, some of which he has not performed live in decades.

Mellencamp is also recognized for his activism, notably as a co-founder of Farm Aid, an organization supporting family farmers for over 40 years.

Other performers confirmed for the event include Kehlani, Alex Warren, Lainey Wilson, Ludacris, RAYE, and a first-time collaboration featuring TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue.

Ludacris will serve as the show's host and receive the 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award. Miley Cyrus will be honored with the Innovator Award, and Alex Warren will be recognized as Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Special appearances will also be made by Alysa Liu, Ne-Yo, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, sombr, Weezer, and more.

The 13th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates the most played artists and songs on iHeartRadio platforms throughout 2025 while previewing anticipated hits of 2026.