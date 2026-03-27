Taylor Swift's First 2026 Awards Show Appearance Includes Surprise Fiancé Moment With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift made a dazzling return to the awards show scene on Thursday, March 26, as she attended the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Accompanied by her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, Swift marked her first awards show appearance of the year with a mix of surprise, celebration, and romance.

Although Swift's presence was announced beforehand, Kelce's attendance was a surprise.

The couple opted to arrive separately, with Swift walking the red carpet solo in an embellished mint green corset and skirt set.

Kelce joined her inside wearing a brown leather jacket, keeping fans guessing until the ceremony began.

Swift's appearance turned particularly memorable during her acceptance of the Pop Album of the Year award for The Life of a Showgirl.

According to PageSix, from the stage, she gave a heartfelt shout-out to Kelce, noting the inspiration he brings to her life.

"I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé, who's here," she said.

Taylor Swift gave the sweetest shoutout to fiancé Travis Kelce while accepting her award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards! 🏆🩷



🎥: X/@popbase pic.twitter.com/ECPxFlPow0 — TAG24 NEWS (@TAG24_NEWS) March 27, 2026

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Sweet Moments

The couple shared a series of affectionate moments throughout the night. Kelce kissed Swift before she took the stage and enthusiastically clapped as her speech was announced.

Cameras also captured the pair dancing during RAYE's performance of "Where Is My Husband," smiling and laughing together in the audience.

Swift, 36, led the nominations this year with nine nods, including Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for "The Fate of Ophelia," Favorite Tour Style for her Eras Tour, and Pop Album of the Year.

She walked away with seven wins, including Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, and Best Music Video.

Prior to the show, Ludacris, host of the evening, teased Swift's appearance, calling it "something to look forward to" and noting that fans would be excited to see her back in person after a long absence, Billboard reported.

Swift has not attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards in person since 2023, when she was honored with the Innovator Award via pre-recorded message.