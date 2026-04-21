D4vd's Murder Case Update: Prosecutors Describe Brutal Killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez Amid Shocking New Revelations

Los Angeles County prosecutors on Monday said singer David "D4vd" Collins is charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances in the killing of 14‑year‑old Celeste Rivas Hernandez and allege he used a sharp instrument and later mutilated her body, while the musician's family says they continue to back him.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the charges, which include first‑degree murder with special circumstances, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and mutilation of a body, making Collins eligible for life without parole or the death penalty, according to AllHipHop.

A prosecutor described the alleged special circumstances and motives behind the charges. Hochman said the special circumstances include lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain and murdering a witness to an investigation.

Prosecutors allege Collins killed Rivas on April 23, 2025, at his Hollywood Hills home after she visited at his invitation. Charging documents, cited by the outlet, say prosecutors believe Collins used a sharp instrument to kill the girl, and that he mutilated her body on May 5.

A prosecutor detailed how the victim's remains were handled after the alleged killing. The documents say Rivas' dismembered remains were kept in Collins' Tesla for four months and were discovered in a Hollywood tow yard in September 2025, packed in two cadaver bags.

A medical official noted difficulties in determining the cause of death. The decomposition initially made it nearly impossible for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death, but prosecutors now say the sharp instrument was the weapon.

Collins' legal team has rejected the prosecution's account and maintained his innocence. The family's attorney, Kent Schaffer, told TMZ that they remain steadfast.

A representative for the singer relayed the family's response. "We are disappointed but not surprised that the District Attorney made this decision. David's family stands behind him 100 percent," Schaffer said in a statement included in the outlet report.

Prosecutors say the motive included an effort to silence the girl after she threatened to expose an alleged sexual relationship and harm Collins' career, the story said. The DA's office will decide later whether to seek the death penalty, Hochman said.

An entertainment industry source confirmed that Collins was dropped by Interscope Records last year as police began investigating, though the label did not publicly confirm the reason. The case forced Collins to cancel his tour and has drawn intense media attention since the remains were identified.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office and attorneys for Collins did not immediately respond to requests for comment beyond the statements reported by the publication.