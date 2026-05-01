D4vd's Alleged Texts Leak: Celeste Rivas' Fears About Rapper's Secret Relationship Exposed

Prosecutors said Thursday that text messages recovered in the investigation of 14‑year‑old Celeste Rivas show she expressed concerns about her relationship with singer D4vd and threatened to expose him, according to a court filing and reporting by the outlet.

The filing, unsealed Wednesday, says messages allegedly sent by Rivas to the defendant included statements about the sexual nature of the relationship and references to pregnancy and contraception. The report quotes an alleged message in which Rivas wrote, "All we do is have sex and just hang out man I want more than that for myself," per WGFL.

A prosecutor described the messages as evidence of Rivas' worries about the relationship. "The messages reveal the victim's jealousy over defendant's relationships with other women," the filing alleges, and the document adds that she "became extremely upset and threatened to disclose damaging information to end his career and destroy his life."

Prosecutors outlined a theory of motive tied to those alleged threats. They said in the filing that, fearing exposure, the defendant killed Rivas after she arrived at his Hollywood home in April 2025 and later sought to conceal the crime.

The filing details other allegations, including that the defendant purchased two chainsaws online following the killing and used them to dismember the victim in an inflatable pool in his garage, HotNewHipHop reported. The filing also says the defendant sent a rideshare to pick Rivas up from her hometown of Lake Elsinore the day she disappeared and that her phone went silent shortly after she arrived at his residence.

A prosecutor explained the alleged conduct in court documents. "Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out," the filing alleges.

The defendant remains jailed on murder and related charges and has pleaded not guilty. Defense attorneys denied the allegations in court filings and in public statements and pledged a full defense.

The defendant's legal team released a statement through counsel stating that they will contest the allegations and calling for due process. "Vigorously defend [his] innocence," the statement said in its original form, as reported by the publication.

Law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and defense lawyers did not immediately respond to additional requests for comment Thursday. Authorities have said the case will proceed through pretrial hearings with a preliminary evidentiary hearing scheduled for late May.