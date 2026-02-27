Singer D4vd May Be Involved in Murder, Court Filings Reveal Grisly Tesla Discovery

D4vd — born David Anthony Burke — has been identified as the target of a grand jury investigation into the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, according to newly unsealed court filings first obtained by Rolling Stone.

Prosecutors say the inquiry is focused on "one count of murder," though authorities have not publicly named the singer as a suspect.

The documents show the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office issued subpoenas seeking testimony from the musician's parents and brother, describing him as someone who "may be involved" in the crime.

The filings became public through a Texas legal dispute over whether the relatives must testify.

Investigators detailed a grim discovery made on Sept. 8, 2025, when a towed Tesla registered to the singer was searched at an impound yard.

According to the court papers, detectives found a cadaver bag "covered with insects and a strong odor of decay" in the vehicle's front compartment. When it was partially opened, officers saw a decomposed head and torso. A second bag underneath contained severed limbs.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez Identified After Weeklong ID

Medical examiners later identified the remains as Rivas, who had been reported missing in 2024 from Lake Elsinore. Authorities said the condition of the body required about a week for confirmation, AP reported.

Her autopsy findings remain sealed after a request by the Los Angeles Police Department, which argued that releasing details could harm the homicide investigation.

The legal fight over testimony continues. The First District Court of Appeals rejected attempts by the family to block the subpoenas, but their attorney said a higher court — the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals — later issued a stay while it reviews the matter.

During a hearing, Waller County Assistant District Attorney Bennett Dodson told the judge, "If a car with a dismembered, decomposing body is registered to your home address, that is something you should expect to be questioned about."

The Tesla had been towed from an upscale area in the Hollywood Hills, where it appeared abandoned.

Court records say the vehicle was registered at the home address linked to the subpoenaed relatives.

The 20-year-old singer rose to fame on TikTok and became a platinum-selling artist after viral hits in 2022.