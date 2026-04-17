D4vd Arrested in Connection With Murder of Teen Found Dead in Tesla, LAPD Says

Alt-pop singer D4vd has been arrested in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The case has shocked fans and quickly turned into a major criminal investigation in Los Angeles.

Police said Burke, 21, was taken into custody on Thursday at a home in the Hollywood Hills after investigators developed probable cause for murder. He is being held without bail as the case moves toward review by prosecutors.

"The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday," LAPD confirmed. The District Attorney's Office said its major crimes division will now review the evidence.

The arrest is tied to the discovery of Hernandez's body on September 8 inside an abandoned Tesla registered to Burke, Stereogum reported.

The car had been sitting in the Hollywood Hills for more than a month before police were called to an impound lot after workers reported a strong odor coming from the vehicle.

Inside the trunk, investigators found a decomposed body packed in bags, along with additional remains.

Officials said the teenager had been missing since 2024 after being reported lost from Lake Elsinore, a community southeast of Los Angeles.

The singer D4vd was arrested in connection to the murder of a teenage girl after her body was found in the trunk of his abandoned Tesla. pic.twitter.com/DTBktRPPt3 — Anne Young (@HanneyYoung) April 17, 2026

D4vd's Attorneys Deny Murder Allegations

Authorities have not confirmed how Hernandez died. The medical examiner previously stated that details about the cause and manner of death remain under a security hold requested by police.

As the investigation unfolded, questions also grew online. Fans pointed to photos and videos they say show Burke with Hernandez, and reports mentioned matching tattoos. Hernandez's mother told police her daughter had a boyfriend named David.

While the case developed, Burke continued performing on tour until early September, when police searched his home and his shows were later canceled.

His record label also paused future releases tied to his debut album, and a planned collaboration featuring R&B artist Kali Uchis was removed from streaming platforms.

According to NBC News, Burke's attorneys strongly denied the accusations, saying, "Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."

They added that no indictment has been issued and said he is being held only on suspicion.

Law enforcement officials said the investigation required careful tracking before the arrest was made.

"Once we developed probable cause to arrest him for murder, then we were on him pretty diligently," LAPD Capt. Scot Williams said.