Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 Performance Draws Backlash Despite Star Support

Pop star Justin Bieber is facing heavy backlash after his headlining performance at Coachella 2026, with many fans calling the show "lazy" despite some supporters defending his creative choices.

Bieber, 32, took the stage Saturday night for his first-ever Coachella headlining set, reportedly earning $10 million for the appearance.

Instead of delivering a high-energy production, the singer opted for a stripped-down performance, sitting on a stool while playing music from a laptop and streaming clips of his own songs. The set included a short 12-song medley, mixing newer tracks from his 2025 albums SWAG and SWAG II with older hits. However, the unconventional format quickly sparked criticism online, PageSix reported.

One viewer wrote, "Not Justin Bieber scamming Coachella out of $10 million to play songs off of YouTube..." Another added, "Justin Bieber giving us one of the laziest performances of all time."

Bieber's casual look—wearing a hoodie, shorts and sunglasses—also stood in contrast to the elaborate stage productions typically expected from festival headliners. The screen behind him showed internet memes and viral clips, adding to what some fans described as a chaotic and confusing experience.

Justin Bieber gets labeled “lazy” off ONE moment at Coachella…

Now people are acting like he sat there the whole time.

Did he actually mail it in

or did the internet just decide the story early? pic.twitter.com/UJw8I3Zvlw — Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) April 13, 2026

Justin Bieber Gets Mixed Reactions for YouTube

Comparisons to Sabrina Carpenter, who headlined the festival's opening night with a polished and high-production show, only intensified the backlash. One critic commented, "If Sabrina Carpenter did what Justin Bieber is doing right now, her career would be over."

Still, not all reactions were negative. Some fans defended Bieber's approach, calling it a nod to his early days on YouTube, where he first gained attention.

According to Yahoo, one supporter described the performance as "a little iconic," while another called it a "mastermind" move, even if "some won't understand."

During the set, Bieber tried to engage the audience by asking fans to suggest songs through livestream comments. "Help me with the songs tonight," he said, pulling requests in real time and shaping the performance as it unfolded.

One emotional moment came when Bieber played old YouTube clips of himself as a child, including a cover that helped him get discovered by Usher and former manager Scooter Braun.

The callback to his beginnings resonated with some viewers, even as others remained critical.

The performance marked Bieber's first time headlining Coachella after years of appearing as a surprise guest with artists like Ariana Grande and Chance the Rapper. It also follows his split from Braun in 2023 after more than a decade of working together.

Meanwhile, Bieber is expected to return to the Coachella stage again on April 18.