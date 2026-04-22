Meghan Trainor Speaks Out on Tour Cancellation Amid Health Struggles and Family Priorities

Meghan Trainor is speaking openly after making the tough decision to cancel her upcoming "Get In Girl" tour, saying her health struggles and responsibilities as a mother came first.

The singer, who recently welcomed her third child, shared that she was overwhelmed while trying to balance a new album, illness in the family, and tour preparations.

"It's been a really rough two weeks for me," Trainor said, describing how she was also dealing with sickness in her household while finalizing her seventh studio album, Toy With Me.

According to Cosmopolitan, the tour was originally set to begin on June 12 in Michigan, but she announced the cancellation in an Instagram post after "a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations."

Trainor explained that the pressure of touring while caring for three young children became too much. She and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, are raising three kids: Riley, Barry, and their newborn daughter Mikey Moon, who arrived via surrogate in January.

"Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now," she wrote.

Meghan Trainor on Juggling Her Career With Motherhood & Her Kids’ Favorite Song on the New Album: ‘It’s Magic’ https://t.co/RE5UNeI0Fs — billboard (@billboard) April 21, 2026

Read more: Meghan Trainor Admits to Using Weight Loss Medication After 2nd Pregnancy

Meghan Trainor Opens Up on Emotional Decision

Speaking more personally, Trainor admitted the choice was painful. "I gotta pick my kids first and I gotta be the mom that they need right now," she said. She added that while she is heartbroken for fans, she feels the decision protects her family during an especially demanding season.

"I'm devastated. I'm so sorry," she said, noting she even thought about how many families bought tickets for their children, Billboard reported.

Trainor also addressed online speculation about her life changes, including rumors tied to selling her home. She dismissed the connection, saying the property had been on the market for years and that she has stepped back from social media. "I don't look at comments and I don't care anymore," she said.

The singer's new album Toy With Me, released April 24, reflects many of these personal themes. Its lead single, "Still Don't Care," tackles public criticism and online negativity. Trainor said the song was inspired by the pressure she felt during pregnancy and body-related comments.

"I wanted to write an anthem for us," she explained, especially for her daughter to one day understand.