Meghan Trainor Axes 'Get in Girl' Tour Ahead of Kickoff, Opens Up About Overwhelming Schedule

Pop star Meghan Trainor has canceled her 2026 "Get in Girl" tour just weeks before it was set to begin, saying the demands of her career and growing family became too much to handle.

The 32-year-old singer shared the news with fans on April 16, explaining that the decision came after careful thought.

"After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I've made the difficult decision to cancel the 'Get in Girl' tour," she said.

Trainor revealed that balancing multiple major life events at once led to the choice, USA Today reported.

"Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now," she explained.

The tour was originally scheduled to kick off on June 12 in Clarkston, Michigan, and run through August 15, ending in Los Angeles. It had been announced in November 2025, around the same time Trainor confirmed she was working on her seventh studio album, Toy With Me, set for release on April 24.

Meghan Trainor abruptly cancels 2026 tour: ‘More than I can take on right now’ https://t.co/IW6RZdKxHZ pic.twitter.com/t93JVPb0dR — Page Six (@PageSix) April 17, 2026

Meghan Trainor Promises Return

In her message, Trainor apologized directly to fans. "I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans and I am so sorry to let you down," she said, adding, "But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now."

According to PageSix, the singer also reassured supporters that she plans to return. "I promise I'll be back soon, and I can't wait for you to hear this new record. I'm so proud of it and I'm endlessly grateful for your love and support always," she added.

The announcement comes just months after Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Mikey Moon, via surrogate in January 2026. The couple already shares two young sons, making the adjustment to a family of five a major change.

Trainor has previously spoken about how demanding it can be to balance motherhood with a busy music career. Her recent decision reflects a shift in priorities, choosing to focus on being present at home during an important time for her family.

She also recently addressed her choice to expand her family through surrogacy, calling it "just another beautiful way to build a family" and urging others not to judge such decisions.