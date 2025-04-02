Meghan Trainor Admits to Using Weight Loss Medication After 2nd Pregnancy

Meghan Trainor has opened up about her weight loss journey, revealing that she used an injectable medication to help shed pounds following the birth of her second child.

The singer and songwriter, known for her hit song "All About That Bass," took to Instagram on March 31 to explain how she achieved her body transformation.

"I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy," Trainor wrote in her post.

The singer, who shares two sons, Riley (4) and Barry (21 months), with husband Daryl Sabara, admitted that while she doesn't look the same as she did 10 years ago, she is happier and healthier now, TMZ.

The medication Trainor referred to is Mounjaro, a GLP-1 injectable used primarily for managing type 2 diabetes. It works by lowering blood sugar and suppressing appetite, which helped the singer in her post-pregnancy weight loss.

Meghan emphasized that her journey isn't just about appearances; it's about becoming the healthiest version of herself for both her children and herself. "I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself," she said.

Meghan Trainor is opening up about her health journey, crediting diet, exercise, "huge lifestyle changes," and this weight-loss drug for her slimdown. https://t.co/LJA9kh50pp — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 1, 2025

Meghan Trainor Speaks Out About Struggles with Public Scrutiny on Appearance

Trainor also shared some of the challenges that come with being in the spotlight.

According to DailyMail, despite the positive changes she's made to her body, she expressed frustration that much of the public's attention has been focused on her appearance rather than her work. "This is what it's like to be a woman in the music industry," she commented.

In addition to her weight loss journey, Trainor has also been open about other personal changes, including undergoing a breast augmentation.

In a recent Instagram video, she shared her excitement about the decision, explaining that after having children and adopting a healthier lifestyle, she couldn't be happier with the results.

Despite the attention around her body, Trainor has been working hard on her music and career.

She received the Hitmaker Award at Billboard's Women In Music event on March 29, and has been vocal about using her platform to inspire others. Trainor's message is clear: it's important to focus on self-love and personal growth.

While she used Mounjaro to assist with weight loss, Trainor's approach is holistic, incorporating professional guidance, exercise, and mental health support.

Her openness in sharing her journey with fans continues to build a strong connection with her audience, especially among other mothers who have supported her decisions.