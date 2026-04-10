Meghan Trainor Reveals Health Struggles That Led to Surrogacy Choice

Meghan Trainor is opening up about the difficult health problems that led her and husband Daryl Sabara to welcome their third child through surrogacy earlier this year.

The "All About That Bass" singer shared her story during the April 9 episode of Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, explaining that the decision came after serious medical concerns and emotional stress.

According to People, Trainor said she was facing health issues that were "almost towards an autoimmune disease," which made pregnancy risky.

"It was crazy. There's a lot of heartbreak and big decision-making to do," Trainor said. She explained that doctors also warned her she would likely need another C-section, and her body had not fully recovered from previous births.

"The safest way is to do it through a surrogate," she added.

Trainor and Sabara, who married in 2018, already share two sons, Riley and Barry, before welcoming their daughter, Mikey Moon, in January via surrogate.

The singer said the choice was not simple and came after many emotional conversations with her husband and medical team. Even after making the decision, Trainor admitted she struggled with the experience.

"Every day when we knew she was alive in someone else, we were like, 'Is she okay?' You go cuckoo, you go crazy," she said, describing the anxiety of not carrying her baby herself.

Meghan Trainor Reacts To Surrogacy Backlash, Reveals She 'Was A Cloud Of Tears Every Night' https://t.co/v4rLP1e2es ➡️ — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) April 9, 2026

Meghan Trainor Praises Surrogate

Despite the stress, Trainor spoke warmly about her surrogate, saying she stayed in close contact throughout the pregnancy.

"We had an amazing surrogate who was so good to us and texted us everything," she said.

Trainor added that she continues to send photos of baby Mikey to the woman who carried her daughter. The singer also shared a more personal side of the journey, saying surrogacy came with emotional highs and lows.

"It was scary, we cried a lot, but it was the best thing for our family," she said.

One major relief, she added, was not having to physically recover from another C-section while caring for a newborn, US Magazine reported.

"That was different. I could be so present with her and with my other kids," Trainor said. "I don't have to worry that they're jumping on me or I can't pick them up."

She emphasized that surrogacy should be seen as another valid way to build a family, based on trust and support.

Looking back, she said the experience was emotional but worth it for her family's health and happiness. "It was the safest way," she said, "and the best thing for us."