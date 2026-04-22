Olivia Rodrigo Joins Addison Rae Onstage for Surprise Coachella Duet

Pop stars Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae surprised fans at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026 with an unexpected onstage duet, marking the first live performance of Rodrigo's new single "Drop Dead."

The surprise moment unfolded on April 18 at the festival's main stage in Indio, California, when Rodrigo appeared without prior announcement during Rae's set.

The crowd erupted as Rae performed her track "Headphones On" and paused mid-lyric, prompting Rodrigo to step onto the stage. What started as a duet quickly turned into a major highlight of the night.

The two artists first sang "Headphones On" together before transitioning into "Drop Dead," which officially debuted live for the first time, Cosmopolitan reported.

Rae and Rodrigo traded verses and moved across the stage, energizing the audience with a playful and upbeat performance that kept fans cheering throughout.

See Olivia Rodrigo Debut ‘Drop Dead’ Live During Addison Rae’s Coachella Set https://t.co/iCGggQF2dF — Rolling Stone UK (@RollingStoneUK) April 20, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Emotional Inspiration

"Drop Dead" is the lead single from Rodrigo's upcoming third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, set for release on June 12.

The track was released just a day before the Coachella performance, alongside a music video directed by Petra Collins and filmed at the Palace of Versailles.

According to Billboard, speaking about the album's theme, Rodrigo shared that her music explores emotional depth.

"I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them," she said, explaining that the project will feature "sad love songs."

The Coachella appearance adds momentum to Rodrigo's new era, as she prepares for a busy schedule. Before her album drops, she is set to appear as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on May 2.

Sharing the stage with Rodrigo brought added excitement to her set and drew one of the biggest reactions of the festival weekend.