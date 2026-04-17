Olivia Rodrigo Spotted on Romantic Date with Cameron Winter Just Days Before Dropping 'Drop Dead' — Is He the New Love?

Olivia Rodrigo, a singer and actress known for her emotionally raw songs, was recently seen on a romantic outing with Cameron Winter, frontman of the band, the Geese, just days before she released her latest single, "Drop Dead." The song is widely believed to be about her ex-boyfriend Louis Partridge.

TMZ shared pictures of Rodrigo and Winter smiling as they walked back to their car after dinner in Los Angeles in April 2026. This public sighting makes people wonder if Winter is Rodrigo's new boyfriend.

Fans have been following Rodrigo's personal life and relationships closely since her 2021 hit song "Driver's License." She gained fame through Disney+'s "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" before becoming a global superstar with her debut album "Sour."

In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, Rodrigo explained why love and heartbreak inspire much of her music. "I'm a teenage girl, I write about stuff that I feel really intensely—and I feel heartbreak and longing really intensely—and I think that's authentic and natural," she said. "I don't really understand what people want me to write about; do you want me to write a song about income taxes? How am I going to write an emotional song about that?"

Rodrigo also expressed pride in addressing emotions that are often stigmatized, especially for girls.

She said, "Something I'm really proud of is that this record talks about emotions that are hard to talk about or aren't really socially acceptable especially for girls: anger, jealousy, spite, sadness, they're frowned-upon as bitchy and moaning and complaining or whatever. But I think they're such valid emotions."

Rodrigo's recent single "Drop Dead" seemingly references her breakup with Louis Partridge, whom she dated from 2023 to 2025. During their relationship, The Sun reported they were inseparable while in London, and paparazzi captured them kissing in New York City.

Lyrics from "Drop Dead" include, "You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles / The most alive I've ever been / But kiss me, and I might drop dead," which fans interpret as reflecting on her time with Partridge.

Prior to Partridge, Rodrigo was linked to several others, including DJ Zack Bia in 2022 and producer Adam Faze from 2021 to 2022. Her earliest rumored relationship was with co-star Joshua Bassett in 2020, believed to inspire "Driver's License."

With the recent date outing with Cameron Winter, fans are eager to see if Rodrigo has found a new romance. As of now, neither Rodrigo nor Winter has publicly confirmed their relationship status.