Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Silence on Wild Jealousy Rumors With Sabrina Carpenter: 'People Get Weird'

Olivia Rodrigo openly discussed the persistent rumors of a feud with fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter in a recent interview, dismissing claims of jealousy and tension between the two artists.

"I think she's great. I'm so happy for all of her success too. I love the album she's put out," Rodrigo told British Vogue, emphasizing that there is no hostility on her part. The interviewer noted the compliment seemed sincere, though Rodrigo appeared somewhat tense when discussing the topic, likely due to the ongoing media speculation.

Rodrigo added, "No, no, no, it's good. It's just people just get weird and clickbaity — it's all love, though. I've talked to her many times."

The rumors of a feud began after Rodrigo released her debut album *Sour*, which some speculated included songs aimed at Carpenter. The tension was thought to be fueled by Carpenter dating Rodrigo's ex, Joshua Bassett, following their breakup.

Though Rodrigo confirmed there is no bad blood, she expressed frustration over the negative attention. "I can't believe people were that mean to me," she said.

The singer is now focused on her new album and has little time to engage with online rumors.

Olivia Rodrigo Teases 'Sad Love Songs' on Upcoming Third Album Inspired by 'Sex and the City'

Rodrigo, meanwhile, is giving fans a glimpse into her highly anticipated third album, revealing it will be filled with "sad love songs," including one inspired by the HBO series Sex and the City.

According to Cosmopolitan, in the same exclusive interview for British Vogue's April 2026 cover story, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, often affectionately called O-Rod by her fans, shared insights into what listeners can expect from the yet-to-be-named album, commonly referred to as OR3.

The album centers on the themes of "obsession and anxiety" surrounding romance. Rodrigo explained in an email to the magazine that her favorite romantic songs often contain "a tinge of fear or yearning," which influenced her creative direction.

During the interview, Rodrigo previewed three tracks from the upcoming release. The opening song, described as "smooth, trippy soft rock," explores the excitement of finding the man of your dreams. She noted, "The person that the song is about is great."

Another track, characterized as "dreamy" and "hazy," delves into the pain of separation in a relationship. This song was inspired specifically by the on-again, off-again romance between Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady from Sex and the City. Rodrigo pointed to a scene from Season 2, Episode 18 where Miranda reunites with Steve and says, "Whenever something funny happens, I always want to tell you about it," as a source of inspiration.

The third previewed track includes orchestral strings and captures what Rodrigo describes as "what I think being in love feels like." She elaborated, "You're getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful. It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times."

Rodrigo also opened up about her songwriting process in a previous interview with Cosmopolitan last October. She shared that writing on tour is difficult for her and that she finds the most inspiration when she is grounded and comfortable at home in Los Angeles. Most of the album's material was created there rather than on the road.

While specific song titles and the album's official name remain under wraps, fans eagerly await the release of Olivia Rodrigo's lead single.