Is Drake Throwing Shots at Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T on ICEMAN? Fans Think So with Major Art Concept Hint

Drake's recently revealed concept art for his upcoming album ICEMAN has prompted social-media speculation that the Toronto rapper may be directing a diss at Kendrick Lamar, according to reporting by HotNewHipHop.

Drake unveiled a large installation of ice blocks in his hometown this week and hinted that the album's release date was hidden within the display, HotNewHipHop reported.

A live streamer identified as Kishka later discovered a blue bag containing the release date. Alongside that reveal were several pieces of concept art that circulated online.

One image shows a sketch of Pinocchio placed inside a set of crosshairs. When he shared the picture on X (formerly Twitter), DJ Akademiks commented directly on the visual, saying, "Must've had your Infrared wrong . . . Now your head in the beam."

Fans interpreted the image in different ways. One social-media user wrote, "Please diss Kendrick so he can do more damage [laughing emoji] please I'm begging you I need more lawsuits from you." Another user added in their original form, "Dissing after trying to sue is crazy behavior from the pedo smh."

Other replies read the art as a jab at Pusha T. One commenter posted, "You don't want push again, let alone malice too." Pusha T and Drake have a long history of public feuds, including Pusha T's 2018 track "The Story of Adidon" and disputes over the earlier song "Infrared."

Must’ve had your Infrared wrong . . . Now your head in the beam.



🧊 . . . STAY ALERT!!!! pic.twitter.com/UJJEHnd3GQ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 21, 2026

Speculation has not been limited to Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T. During a podcast discussion, Joe Budden predicted Drake may also target J. Cole on ICEMAN. Budden said, "I wanna hear the Cole diss on Drake's album. Yes, I think he's getting dissed. Hide in the China league all you want, them n****s love Drake too... He ain't about to mention him in a favorable light." Budden and his co-hosts additionally suggested Drake might call out LeBron James.

Drake has announced the ICEMAN release date as Friday, May 15, which would mark his first solo album since his widely covered 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar, HotNewHipHop noted.

Representatives for Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T and J. Cole did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Yahoo Entertainment reported that The Game says the rap world feels significantly diminished without Drake, claiming the genre's energy and club atmosphere have suffered during his quieter period.

He argues that fans failed to fully appreciate Drake's influence, noting that nightlife feels less lively and current hits don't generate the same excitement.