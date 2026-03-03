Drake's Unreal Winning Streak on Stake Sparks Major Gambling Scandal: 'Is He Cheating?'

A report that questioned the validity of rapper Drake's repeated gambling wins on the online casino platform Stake has put him back in the spotlight. The controversy has sparked online speculation and intensified an ongoing legal battle tied to gambling livestream promotions.

A new investigation by Bloomberg Businessweek examined Drake's gameplay history and alleged that he wins at significantly higher rates than the average user.

The outlet reported that Drake is "coming under fire for allegedly winning Stake games four times more often than the average player." The investigation analyzed 1,500 hours of livestream footage from 25 different players and found that Drake "won big twice as frequently as the next-luckiest bettor."

The report further noted that Drake's elevated win rate appears most pronounced on games operated by Stake's parent company, Easygo Entertainment. However, the investigation found that his success rate "plummets to typical averages while playing third-party games."

The findings arrive as Stake, Drake and streamer Adin Ross face a class-action lawsuit related to their gambling livestreams. The lawsuit alleges that their broadcasts misrepresent the risks associated with betting on the platform.

According to court filings cited in the report, the complaint accuses Drake and Ross of "glamorizing" a "highly addictive" product that "threatens the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people." Both have denied wrongdoing, according to HotNewHipHop.

Stake pushed back against the investigation's conclusions. In a statement to Bloomberg Businessweek, the company described the findings as "categorically incorrect," arguing that comparing win rates across different games "ignores how game mathematics work."

Stake cofounder Ed Craven previously addressed speculation about influencer advantages in a 2022 blog post via Medium. At the time, he wrote, "I can assure everyone that despite certain widespread notions of odds being rigged in some people's favors or money not being real, we have no direct control of the odds of any of our games as these are controlled by a third-party."

He added, "Odds are the same for all players regardless of their sponsorship status and money spent by promoters is very real. Real odds, real money, real players- These are things I believe should be the industry norm when it comes to influencer marketing."

Drake has promoted Stake since reportedly signing a $100 million endorsement deal in 2022. The gambling scandal continues to fuel debate over online betting transparency, celebrity endorsements and influencer accountability.

