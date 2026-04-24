AllStar JR Caught on Cam: Feds Releases Shocking New Photo Linking Rap Star to Ben 10 Shooting

Federal authorities released surveillance images and a criminal complaint this week that tie Detroit rapper Jeremy Christopher Ford, known as AllStar JR, to a weapon possession allegation stemming from an April 8 shooting that left rapper NBA Ben 10 hospitalized.

The newly disclosed images, first circulated by DJ Akademiks and reported by HotNewHipHop, include a frame that appears to show a blurred figure identified as NBA Ben 10 on the ground while a man identified as AllStar JR stands over him and points what appears to be a firearm. A second photo provides a clearer view of the person identified as AllStar JR.

Feds publish picture of Allstar JR standing over NBA Ben 10

Story: https://t.co/kVp5HkPLvA pic.twitter.com/pQYbSxw8ra — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 23, 2026

Per MSN, a Justice Department criminal complaint charges Ford with being a felon in possession of a firearm, an offense that is prohibited for anyone with a prior felony conviction, the complaint says. The document alleges the offense occurred on or about April 8 in the Southern District of Texas, the same date and general location of the shooting involving NBA Ben 10.

It is not yet certain that AllStar JR fired the weapon in the Houston incident, and authorities have not publicly tied the possession charge to the shooting in a formal indictment or trial filing, the report said. In social media posts that the publication cited, AllStar JR has made statements suggesting involvement in the incident.

Allstar Jr has been arrested following the shooting of NBA Ben10



He got picked up in Californian earlier today while on the way to do an interview with VladTV pic.twitter.com/W0yVZhmdpo — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 23, 2026

He wrote, "Had To Shoot To The D And Get New Ice Cuz My Mans Ben 10 Took Some Of My Stuff To The Hospital With Him." A separate post in the same Instagram carousel read, "Thought He Was Mob Ties [crossing fingers emoji] Til I Shot His A*s A Few Times."

A representative for AllStar JR did not immediately respond to requests for comment. NBA Ben 10 has been recovering in a hospital and has publicly addressed the shooting, with coverage of his response appearing on social media and in subsequent reporting.

Authorities arrested Ford in California as he was reportedly traveling to an interview with DJ Vlad. The report noted a running joke among commentators that interviews with Vlad sometimes produce self-incriminating statements; some social-media users have speculated about Vlad's role, but no official connection to the investigation has been established.

Federal prosecutors and local police haven't released all of the evidence they've gathered, and court records may provide more information as the case moves forward. The Department of Justice usually files charging documents and arrest records in federal court, which would make the specific counts and factual allegations clearer.

The case remains under investigation. Further developments, including any formal indictment or arraignment dates, will be reported as they become available.