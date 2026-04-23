The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has determined that Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, died from "penetrating wounds of the torso with smooth edges that may represent sharp force injuries," according to autopsy findings obtained by the publication.

The official report offers a detailed account of the injuries sustained. In describing the medical examiner's findings, the report states, "The wound on the upper abdomen penetrates the liver and the wound on the left chest penetrates one of the left intercostal spaces, with disruption of the adjacent ribs' cortical surfaces."

Celeste Rivas autopsy finally unsealed, released by LA County Medical Examiner



"There are 2 penetrating wounds of the torso with smooth edges that may represent sharp force injuries"



"Cause of death is multiple penetrating injuries"



"Manner of death is classified as homicide" pic.twitter.com/SwylAZrlVd — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 22, 2026

Authorities further explained the condition of Rivas' body at the time of discovery. The medical examiner noted, "Hernandez was partially clothed and had been dismembered, with her arms and legs removed above the elbows and knees and placed in a separate bag beneath her."

Advanced decomposition, including discoloration, insect activity, and partial skeletonization, was observed. Noteworthy details included damage to several fingers, a small abdominal defect, and a "Shhh..." tattoo on her right index finger as TMZ reported.

The homicide investigation, which has drawn national attention, took another turn last Thursday when David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, was arrested in connection with the case.

As per Associated Press, law enforcement officials allege that the 21-year-old singer committed first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14, and mutilation of a body. According to the Los Angeles district attorney's office, "The 'Romantic Homicide' singer personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a sharp instrument, to commit the crime."

CELESTE RIVAS HERNANDEZ AUTOPSY, from the ME's Report:



"Body Examination:



I observed the decedent’s posterior head and torso lying prone, in a body bag inside the front trunk of a Tesla. Her head was oriented towards the north. She appeared of indeterminate age and ethnicity… https://t.co/a3pXZm4uSM pic.twitter.com/8UmQdauj0M — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) April 22, 2026

D4vd has entered a not guilty plea and remains in custody without bail at the Los Angeles Men's Central Jail, where he is reportedly being held in segregation as the investigation continues.

Per Complex, the way Rivas' body was found has raised a lot of questions for both the police and the public. Rivas was last seen on April 23, 2025, when he went to D4vd's rental home in Hollywood Hills. He was found months later in the front trunk of a Tesla that belonged to D4vd. The vehicle had been impounded after it was found abandoned.

At the time her remains were discovered, D4vd was on tour supporting his album "Withered." He continued to perform, including a show on September 9 in Minneapolis, before canceling all remaining tour dates. Plans for a deluxe edition of "Withered" were subsequently shelved.

If convicted, D4vd faces the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors have yet to announce whether they will seek the death penalty.

The family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose death has underscored concerns about youth safety, released a public statement expressing their grief and gratitude to authorities. In their words, "Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance. Every Friday night was movie night and we spent wonderful times together. We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is justice for Celeste."

This case remains under investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.