Carrie Underwood Under Fire: 'American Idol' Fans Demand Jennifer Hudson Take Over

Carrie Underwood has returned for her second season as a judge on "American Idol," years after winning the competition in 2005. However, the country-pop singer is facing backlash from fans unhappy with her judging style and lack of support for recent contestants.

Per Atlanta Black Star, Underwood won "American Idol" as a 21-year-old with a powerful voice and quickly became a fan favorite. But this season, fans have criticized her for being too harsh and inconsistent, particularly regarding her critiques of season 23 winner Jamal Roberts.

Underwood has drawn complaints for her tough critiques, which she views as constructive. Audience members have even booed her during live episodes when she faults contestants' performances. The dissatisfaction has led to growing calls for another "American Idol" alum, Jennifer Hudson, to replace her on the judges' panel.

On the April 20 episode, Hudson, who was a season 3 contestant, appeared as a guest judge for Disney night, where the top nine contestants performed songs from classic Disney films. Underwood dressed as Belle from "Beauty and the Beast," but fans' attention quickly shifted to Hudson, sparking widespread support for the former contestant to take Underwood's place permanently.

One fan on X commented, "Jennifer Hudson would've been a better judge than Carrie Underwood is." Another wrote, "How about Jennifer stay, and Carrie goes!" A third viewer shared, "Please I can't watch with Carrie underwood, she's not even good or entertaining as a judge."

Facebook Backlash and Underwood's Response

Underwood also faced criticism on Facebook. One user posted under a photo of Underwood and Hudson at the judges' table, saying, "Jennifer should be the judge not airhead wood."

The calls for replacement stem largely from fans growing tired of Underwood's judging style, which they say lacks support for contestants like Roberts. Some fans pointed out moments where Underwood criticized Roberts' stage presence despite praise from other judges.

Underwood addressed the backlash on the "American Idol" podcast with host Danielle Fishel, expressing that she is unfazed by being booed. She said, "I can't lie, I'm a terrible liar. As a fan of the show, if there was ever somebody that kind of had an off night and everybody's like, 'Oh my God that's so great.' I'm sitting at home being like, 'What? Liars!'"

She added, "You want them to pay attention to those things going forward. They're obviously talented or they wouldn't be here right now."

Jennifer Hudson reflected on her return to "American Idol" and the opportunity to serve as a guest judge. She said, "I got to call myself a judge today. I don't take anything lightly and I celebrate everything. It's a celebration to be able to come back in my circle of life and be in the judging panel," per ABC.

Hudson also shared the emotional connection she still feels with the show. "As soon as I walked in and I saw the 'American Idol' sign, I felt like a contestant all over again. That feeling never leaves you. So my heart always goes out to the finalists."

Though Hudson finished seventh on the show, her career has flourished since then. She starred in "Dreamgirls" alongside Eddie Murphy, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and Jamie Foxx and won an Oscar for the role.

Hudson released four studio albums and earned a Grammy for her self-titled album. In 2022, she became the 17th person to achieve EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).