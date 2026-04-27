Chris Brown's Fiery Instagram Rant Targets 'Karen' Critics Amid Usher Tour Backlash

Chris Brown pushed back Sunday against critics he described as "fake woke" who have condemned fans for supporting his upcoming tour with Usher, responding in a series of Instagram Story posts and social‑media comments.

Brown addressed the public reaction to the "Raymond & Brown" tour, which is scheduled to run from June 26 to Dec. 11, and said people can choose whether to attend.

He wrote that he finds it "the funniest and the weirdest s**t ever" that people have the option to come to his tour and the option not to. "I know everyone who is a fan of me and USHER will definitely be in the building and it will be PACKED just like last year," Brown added in the Instagram Story post captured by 2Cool2Blog and reported by HotNewHipHop.

Brown said he encountered social accounts that he described as baiting or performatively outraged at fans. He wrote that scrolling through Instagram and TikTok he found "rage bait pages and or these fake woke stand up for nothing pages bashing people for wanting to come have a good time."

On who he said is most vocal in criticizing fans, Brown singled out some women by name and insult. "The dudes hating, I can understand that (thinking we gone steal ya girl and s**t). BUT THE KARENS, and the self hating h*es be making me LAUGH. I CANT WAIT TO RUB THIS S**T IN YALL FACE," he wrote, according to TheShadeRoom.

A separate online exchange between Brown and a content creator that criticized his artistry, alleged colorism and past misconduct also was reported by HotNewHipHop. Brown replied under the creator's post with dismissive language and a comment that included a threat. He wrote, "[laughing emojis] You sound hurt my boy," and added, "l'm lame but you thought this was real news to make a post about another n***a. Better be lucky I ain't tryna crack ya mom."

The comment thread and the Instagram Story come as Brown faces renewed scrutiny for his history of domestic violence allegations and other controversies, which some critics say complicate the excitement around the tour with Usher. Despite the pushback, Brown predicted strong ticket sales and large audiences for the joint shows.

Representatives for Brown and for the tour did not immediately respond to requests for comment.