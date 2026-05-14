Chris Brown Claps Back at Critics After ‘Brown’ Receives Savage Review

Chris Brown is pushing back hard after his new album Brown was slammed in a viral review, showing he has no plans to slow down despite the criticism.

The R&B singer, 37, reacted on Instagram Stories after Pitchfork called the album "a real piece of s--t" in a widely shared review that quickly spread across social media, US Magazine reported

In a selfie-style video, Brown made it clear he was not shaken by the backlash and instead doubled down on confidence in his music and fans.

"F--k that! We kickin' they ass, goddamnit," he said in the video posted May 12. "We ain't lettin' up. I'mma keep my foot on they neck, and we ain't stoppin'. You heard me?"

Brown, who released his 12th studio album on May 8, said the criticism does not change his plans. He confirmed that his upcoming R&B tour with Usher is still moving forward and hinted that more projects are on the way.

"I'm not gon' tell you what's more to come, but it's comin'!" he said, making it clear he is already focused on the next phase of his career.

Chris Brown reacts after Pitchfork rates his new album “Brown” 1.3 👀 pic.twitter.com/CkRLRVscJ2 — 𝗔𝗯𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗜𝗯𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗺𝗮𝗻  (@Abs_D4milare) May 13, 2026

Chris Brown Claps Back at Critics

According to ENews, the singer also brushed off negative opinions, saying he only pays attention to his supporters. "I don't give a f--k what these n---as is talkin' about," he said. "I know exactly who my fans is and I know exactly who hearing this album."

He went further in his response by telling critics they do not have to listen at all. "If you not my fan, I don't want you to listen to my s--t," he added.

Brown also made a remark aimed at pop artist Zara Larsson, referencing her past comments about blocking him on Spotify. "Go listen to motherf--kin' Zara Larsson or somebody," he said.

The viral Pitchfork review, published shortly after the album's release, harshly criticized Brown, scoring it 1.3 out of 10 and describing it as lacking emotion, creativity, and depth. The review quickly gained millions of views online and sparked heated debate among fans and critics.

Despite the backlash, Brown had already addressed early mixed reactions days before. On May 10, he wrote on Instagram Stories that he accepts feedback from listeners and believes his music often grows on people over time.

"I can take my audience's criticism and opinions," he said at the time, thanking fans for listening.

The new album release comes during a busy period for Brown, who recently welcomed his fourth child.