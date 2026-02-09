Chris Brown Posts Snarky Comment Following Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Chris Brown made his opinion clear following Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance on Sunday, February 8.

The 36-year-old singer shared a playful yet pointed post on Instagram, writing, "I think it's safe to say... they need me," accompanied by a winking face emoji.

The comment came just minutes after Bad Bunny delivered a high-energy show celebrating his Puerto Rican heritage.

The performance featured surprise appearances from Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and Karol G, thrilling the crowd at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny's selection as the halftime performer sparked mixed reactions after being announced in September 2025. While many praised the Puerto Rican superstar's artistry and cultural representation, others expressed disapproval of the Spanish-language performance.

According to US Magazine, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick criticized the choice, saying via X, "No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America's highest rated television events of the year ... not just for sports."

She added that the halftime show should be a unifying moment where audiences of all ages can sing along.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson also voiced skepticism, admitting he was unfamiliar with Bad Bunny's music and telling sources, "I don't even know who the hell the guy is. I've never heard of him... Keep his ass in Puerto Rico."

“I THINK ITS SAFE TO SAY.. THEY NEED ME ! 😏” pic.twitter.com/ZAMTzcjqnE — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 9, 2026

Fans Celebrate Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

Despite the backlash, Bad Bunny received widespread support from fellow artists and fans.

Jennifer Lopez praised the performance in October 2025, calling it "an introduction to some people" and saying, "I think he's about to blow everybody's mind... He's one of the top artists in the world right now, probably the top."

During the halftime show, Bad Bunny performed hits including "Monaco," "Yo Perreo Sola," and "Tití Me Preguntó" entirely in Spanish, PageSix reported.

His set incorporated elements of Puerto Rican culture, including sugarcane fields, a piragua shaved ice stand, and a market set named "La Marqueta."

Lady Gaga joined him for a salsa-inspired rendition of "Die With a Smile," while Ricky Martin sang "Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii."

Brown, who has never performed at a Super Bowl halftime show himself, has faced a complicated public history, including legal issues dating back to 2009.