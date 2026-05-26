Chris Brown Rocks Graduation Regalia After Receiving Honorary Doctorate

Chris Brown has added an unexpected new title to his name after receiving an honorary doctorate in Visual & Performing Arts from Harvest Christian University.

The singer revealed the moment on May 23, 2026, sharing photos of himself in graduation regalia and celebrating the recognition online.

"I DID A THING!" Brown wrote in a short caption alongside images from the ceremony, where he wore academic robes and held his certificate, AllHipHop reported.

The university awarded him an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree, recognizing his long career in music and performance. According to the institution, the honor is given to people who have made a major impact in their field, especially in music, entertainment, and humanitarian work.

In the certificate shared online, Brown was acknowledged for his contributions to Visual & Performing Arts, a category that includes not only music but also stage performance, choreography, and creative direction.

Over the years, Brown has become known for high-energy concerts and visually styled music videos that helped shape modern R&B.

Chris Brown Receives Honorary PhD in Visual and Performing Arts https://t.co/yJtl10jOKP — TMZ (@TMZ) May 24, 2026

Chris Brown Receives Honorary PhD

Brown first rose to fame in the mid-2000s with his debut album, which included hits like "Run It!" and "Yo (Excuse Me Miss)."

According to Yahoo, he later released successful projects such as "F.A.M.E." and "Fortune," building a career that has included multiple chart-topping albums and global tours.

More recently, his album Brown continued his chart success, landing inside the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and marking another milestone in a career that spans nearly two decades. While the honorary doctorate highlights his achievements in entertainment, Brown's public image has also been shaped by long-running controversy.

Since 2009, his career has been marked by legal issues and public criticism following a felony assault case involving his former partner Rihanna. He has also faced other legal incidents and public disputes over the years.

Reaction to the honorary degree online has been sharply divided. Some social media users questioned the decision, arguing that the honor overlooks his past behavior. Others expressed frustration, saying academic titles should be reserved for those who earn them through formal study.