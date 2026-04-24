Chris Brown Back in the Spotlight — But Furious Fans Want Him Canceled Again Despite Sold Out Shows

Chris Brown and Usher's upcoming stadium tour is drawing both excitement and criticism, as some fans call for boycotts while others eagerly purchase tickets.

The announcement of the tour has reignited conversations about Chris Brown's past, particularly the 2009 incident involving Rihanna. One social media user, @feministajones, noted the inevitable commercial success while acknowledging the controversy, saying, "The two of them are now going on tour together," before adding that it would "likely sell out," according to AllHipHop.

Other fans expressed concern more bluntly. On Instagram, one person commented, "Problematic: the Tour," while another asked, "Can't we all just boycott them all?" A third user questioned the continued prominence of the artist: "How is Chris brown still a thing?!?!"

Despite criticism, ticket demand has been so strong that a fourth Atlanta show was added at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Usher and Chris Brown added a Nov. 11 performance due to high fan interest, joining previously announced dates on Nov. 7, 8, and 10. General ticket sales for the Atlanta shows begin April 27.

The tour, officially produced by Live Nation, will travel across North America. Both artists come into the run on the heels of major solo successes. Usher's "Past, Present, Future" tour sold more than 1.1 million tickets at the end of 2024, while Chris Brown's "BREEZY BOWL XX" tour earned nearly $300 million, becoming the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, according to the publication.

"R&B Tour" might be poised for financial success, but its cultural reception remains fraught. Fans and critics are debating whether controversy should influence their support. The outlet notes that ticket demand is already heating up despite boycott calls.

Usher's recent comments about Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which he said he had nothing "negative" to share, have also attracted attention. Social media responses suggest fans are scrutinizing public alliances in the music world as much as the music itself.

Experts note the challenge of separating an artist's personal history from their commercial success. One industry analyst told the outlet, "People are upset, yes, but they are also acknowledging a truth the industry has wrestled with for years: controversy does not always cancel careers."

The upcoming tour exemplifies the ongoing tension between accountability and fandom. While critics demand scrutiny and some call for boycotts, fans continue to purchase tickets, illustrating the persistent debate over whether audiences can separate the art from the artist.