D4vd's Legal Team Bombarded with Shocking Hate Mails and Vicious Death Threats Amid Murder Scandal

Defense attorneys for musician D4vd have reportedly received violent, antisemitic emails after the artist's arrest on charges including first-degree murder and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

An outlet that reviewed one of the messages said the law firm's inbox has been the target of a "flurry" of hate mail related to the case. The obtained email addressed the firm directly and used explicit threats and antisemitic slurs.

A copy of the email obtained by TMZ reads: "With the recent shocking news about the crimes D4VD committed on a 12 year old girl, It sickens me that your law firm would pick up this case and defend such a filthy human," the alleged email reportedly read.

"I'm not surprised you are all JEWS! the only race that puts money above all morals and will go to the pits of hell for a dollar. I'm also not surprised your law firm also defended Prince ANDREWS another Hollywood pedo! I pray someday you find your kids slaughtered in the trunk of a car, see how it feels. The world deserves less JEWS and your monsters clients like D4VD and Prince Andrews!"

The reported messages, described by the outlet as numerous, have prompted concern for the safety and well-being of the lawyers involved.

A spokesperson for the defense team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Law enforcement officials and prosecutors, likewise, did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation of the threats.

D4vd, a singer who performed on tours and whose music drew mainstream attention, pleaded not guilty to charges that include first-degree murder and unlawful mutilation of human remains, as well as continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, the HotNewHipHop report said. Prosecutors allege the abuse involved Celeste Rivas Hernandez and that she threatened to expose the relationship, which they say led to her death.

A brief statement attributed to the prosecution in prior reporting summarized the charges but did not address the reported threats against defense counsel.

D4vd's case has spurred strong reactions from people connected to the artist. A family member publicly condemned sexual predators and said they should die, though the family member did not directly link the remark to D4vd, the publication piece reported. An actress who appeared in an earlier music video called the artist a "monster," and several collaborators have removed their joint tracks from streaming platforms, the story said.

Attorneys traditionally accept representation regardless of public sentiment, and observers noted that legal counsel performing constitutionally protected work can become targets of harassment.