Actress Who Starred with D4vd Speaks Out About Murder Case, Cuts Ties with 'Monster' Rapper: "He Deserves More Than This"

Cassidy Clarke, the actress who portrayed D4vd's girlfriend in his 2022 music video "Here With Me," has publicly denounced the singer amid his ongoing murder investigation. Authorities recently arrested D4vd in connection with the death of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in the artist's Tesla last year.

According to HotNewHipHop, Clarke addressed her experience in a TikTok video posted April 23, where she spoke out against D4vd and demanded justice for Rivas Hernandez. She clarified her limited association with D4vd, stating she participated in the music video strictly as a job.

@funfilipinogirl I do not associate with David Burke. Justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family ♬ original sound - Cassidy Clarke

Read more: D4vd Arrested in Connection With Murder of Teen Found Dead in Tesla, LAPD Says

Regarding the shoot, Clarke said she met D4vd's family, who attended due to the singer being a minor at the time; he was 17, while Clarke was 18. She specifically mentioned meeting his younger sister, "who is probably now around the same age as Celeste would be."

Clarke also discussed their personal interactions on social media. She noted that while they followed each other on Instagram, they did not get along during the production. She explained her decision to speak out was influenced by repeated questions from people online about whether she had any connection to the case.

In her statement, Clarke said: "I do not associate with D4vd by any means," Cassidy Clarke remarked. "I did it for a job, I did it for a check, I didn't know who D4vd was, I don't follow him on Instagram anymore. I'm going to remove him as a follower, and I think that he deserves even more than what's happening to him right now. He's a monster. And I do not associate with him by any means. I'm not making this video to make this about me. I'm making this video to put an end to my association with D4vd."

Per BBC, D4vd is currently held at Los Angeles County's Men's Central Jail and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges related to Rivas Hernandez's death. After he was arrested, a number of artists took down their collaborations with D4vd from streaming services. This shows that his peers are reacting differently now.

The investigation is still going on, and the public and authorities are waiting for more legal news. The case is still a hot topic among fans and the music community, and it has sparked conversations about accountability and justice.

Read more: Singer D4vd May Be Involved in Murder, Court Filings Reveal Grisly Tesla Discovery