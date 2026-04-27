Pooh Shiesty's Alleged Robbery Was Personal, 1090 Jake Claims as Gucci Mane Was Caught on Cam Heartbroken and Crying

Rapper 1090 Jake told VladTV that Pooh Shiesty allegedly wanted Gucci Mane to feel "some type of way" during a January incident at a Dallas music studio that police say involved kidnapping and robbery.

Jake said Shiesty's actions appeared personal. "Growing up on Gucci too, like Gucci had a lot of people crashing out and living what he was rapping. And that's why a lot of people feel some type of way... Everybody looked at him like a gangster because that's how he carried himself. He's always talking about, 'You try me, I'mma smoke you. You do this, I'mma smoke you.' He got tried, and no one believed it because of his reputation as a gangster. That's why nobody believed it," Jake said in the interview shared by HotNewHipHop.

Jake added that others present described Gucci Mane as emotional after the alleged robbery. Hernandez Govan claimed that Gucci appeared upset. "To hear he went out like that. Hernandez Govan said he was like crying or some sh*t. He did an interview saying Pooh Shiesty was the one taking the jewelry out of his ears and that Gucci was like teary-eyed," Jake added.

When the VladTV clip circulated on Instagram, user reactions were mixed. One fan wrote, "I can only see Gucci crying if he was so heart broke that shiesty back door him ion think he expected that outta Pooh." Another user posted, "Some of the biggest gangsters of All Time told."

Police allege that the January 10 incident at a Dallas studio was a "coordinated takeover" in which Shiesty and several co-conspirators forced Gucci Mane to sign paperwork releasing Shiesty from a contract with 1017 Records and took jewelry, authorities said in charging documents cited by the outlet. Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty earlier this month on charges related to the alleged kidnapping and robbery.

Gucci Mane made his first public appearance since the reported incident when he performed during the halftime show at the UFL Birmingham Stallions' home opener earlier this month. The rapper's appearance followed public discussion and social-media debate about the January events and the subsequent arrests.

Representatives for Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty and the Dallas Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Court proceedings or formal charges beyond the initial arrest details were not detailed.

The story has drawn attention across hip-hop media, with commentary from artists and fans on social platforms and interviews such as Jake's on VladTV, prompting further public reaction.