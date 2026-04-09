Pooh Shiesty Remains in Custody Amid Alleged Kidnapping and Robbery of Gucci Mane

Rapper Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., will remain behind bars following his arrest for allegedly kidnapping and robbing rapper and label executive Gucci Mane. The incident reportedly took place at a Dallas recording studio on January 10, 2026, where prosecutors say Shiesty brandished an AK-style pistol and forced Mane to sign a contract release.

A federal judge denied bail Wednesday, citing Shiesty as a flight risk and emphasizing the severity of the charges.

"Based on the credible evidence presented at the hearing, the court finds probable cause to believe that defendant committed the law violations alleged in the criminal complaint," wrote US Magistrate Judge Renée Harris Toliver in her detention order, Billboard reported.

The potential penalties for these charges include life in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Shiesty traveled from Memphis to Dallas with eight others, including his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., and rapper Big30 (Rodney Wright Jr.). During the alleged confrontation, Wright reportedly retrieved a bag containing the firearm while another co-defendant blocked the exit.

The complaint states that Gucci Mane, identified as "R.D." in court documents, along with others, were trapped inside the studio as items including Rolex watches, a 1017 chain, a Louis Vuitton bag, and cash were allegedly stolen. One victim was reportedly choked to the point of near unconsciousness.

Pooh Shiesty ordered held in federal custody after Dallas hearing. Judge finds probable cause and calls evidence “heavy” despite defense arguing the FBI lacks the alleged guns, stolen jewelry, and the contract they say he forced Gucci Mane to sign. He remains detained pending his… pic.twitter.com/s96kFLvy6s — Follow @KollegeKidd (@_kollegekidd) April 8, 2026

Rapper Pooh Shiesty Held Without Bail

According to RollingStone, evidence presented by authorities includes data from Shiesty's ankle monitor, surveillance footage from the studio and nearby locations, fingerprints, and rental and travel records linking the group to the scene.

Prosecutors also noted that one co-defendant posted a video wearing what appeared to be stolen jewelry on social media, further connecting the group to the crime.

Shiesty's defense attorney, Bradford Cohen, questioned the strength of the government's case.

"The FBI doesn't take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said on the night that it occurred," Cohen told reporters, pointing out that there is no video, contract, gun, or other physical evidence tying Shiesty to the alleged signing or robbery.

This incident occurred just months after Shiesty's release from prison for a federal gun charge, where he had served three years of a five-year sentence and was under home detention at the time.

Judge Toliver emphasized that Shiesty had already violated similar pretrial conditions, noting there was no condition that could reasonably ensure community safety or his appearance in court if released.

Authorities describe all nine defendants as charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

"Nine defendants traveled to Dallas, Texas, to kidnap and rob victims who thought they were coming into town for a business meeting," said US Attorney Ryan Raybould.

"Instead of discussing business in a civil manner, the defendants resorted to violence and intimidation to achieve their purported business objectives."